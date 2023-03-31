Super Quiz: Christianity

1. Which of the 12 disciples is first alphabetically?

2. By what name is the day before Ash Wednesday known?

3. What is the common name for the Society of Friends?

4. What armed force protects the Pope within Vatican City?

5. Term for the period of 40 days before Easter.

6. In which country is the Coptic Church centered?

7. Term for Jan. 6, which celebrates the visit of the three wise men to the infant Jesus.

8. What magazine is distributed by the Jehovah's Witnesses?

9. What group places Bibles in hotels?

ANSWERS

1. Andrew

2. Shrove Tuesday or Pancake Day

3. Quakers

4. Swiss Guard

5. Lent

6. Egypt

7. Epiphany

8. The Watchtower

9. Gideons International