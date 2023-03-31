‘My neighborhood is devastated’: Wynne residents report injuries, widespread damage

A suspected tornado cut a destructive swathe through Wynne on Friday afternoon, destroying the city’s high school and causing several injuries, according to residents.

Kevin Jumper, a justice of the peace in Cross County, said the severe weather cut through “the entire heart of the town.”

His son, who lives on the east side of town, “lost everything” to the storm, according to Jumper.

The justice of the peace’s home remained standing Friday evening, but he said the structure was completely damaged. Likewise, many of the surrounding homes were affected by the suspected tornado.

“My neighborhood is devastated,” he said.

A storm report listed on the National Weather Service website states damage was reported “all over town.”

Jumper and his family took cover in their basement during the worst of the severe weather. Over a dozen of their neighbors sheltered with them, he said.

According to the justice of the peace, several neighbors who didn’t shelter in his basement had to be “extracted.”

“They’re hurt but alive,” he said.

Wynne High School was also destroyed, Superintendent Kenneth Moore said.

A couple of coaches’ families were underneath one of the district’s old gyms when the tornado struck, but are okay, according to the superintendent.

Moore said he believes the front of the district’s intermediate school was struck as well.

Though he hadn’t immediately received reports of any district staff being injured by the severe weather, the superintendent said he heard that some people may be trapped as a result of other damage.

“We’ve got first responders and people all around the school trying to get into houses and do head counts,” Moore said.

According to Moore, Wynne School District is opening up its junior high gym for anyone who needs shelter.

Wynne First Assembly is also offering a place for people to come if needed, Jumper said. The church still has power, according to the justice of the peace.

Jumper urged people not to travel to the town unless they’re checking on family.

“If they’re gawking to look, please stay away,” he said.

Wynne Mayor Jennifer Hobbs said city officials were still assessing the damage caused by the storm.

Messages left with the Wynne Police Department and Cross County sheriff’s office weren’t immediately returned Friday.