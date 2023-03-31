Court calls for 6 arrests in Mexican fire

MEXICO CITY — A Mexican court issued arrest orders Thursday for six people in relation to the fire that killed 39 migrants at a detention facility this week in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, according to the federal prosecutor leading the investigation.

Sara Irene Herrerías said they include three officials from the National Immigration Institute, two private security guards contracted by the agency and the detained migrant accused of starting the fire. She said five of the six had already been arrested and would face charges of homicide and causing injuries.

At least 39 migrants died after apparently starting a fire inside a holding cell at the facility Monday night. More than two dozen others were injured.

Federal Public Safety Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez said 27 migrants remained hospitalized, all of them in either serious or critical condition. One other migrant had been discharged, she said. The migrant accused of starting the fire suffered only slight injuries and has already been released from the hospital, presumably into custody.

Rodríguez also said the private security firm involved, which she identified as Grupo de Seguridad Privada CAMSA, had a federal contract to provide security at immigration facilities in 23 states. She said it would have its operating permit revoked and face a fine.

Forty-eight federal agents would take over security duties at migrant facilities in the state of Chihuahua, where the fire occurred, Rodríguez said.

Pope’s infection improving, doctors say

ROME — Pope Francis showed a “marked improvement” Thursday after being given intravenous antibiotics for a bronchitis infection and could be released from the hospital in the coming days, the Vatican and his doctors reported.

The 86-year-old pontiff, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, ate breakfast, read the newspapers, rested and worked from his hospital room at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, according to Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni.

An additional update provided late Thursday by doctors revealed Francis had been diagnosed with bronchitis. The infection “required the administration of antibiotic therapy on an infusion basis which produced the expected effects with a marked improvement in his state of health,” the doctors’ statement said.

“Based on the expected course, the Holy Father could be discharged in the coming days,” it concluded.

The time frame brought into question Francis’ participation in Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square this weekend, as well as his presence during Holy Week activities. They include Holy Thursday, Good Friday, the Easter Vigil and Easter Sunday on April 9.

35 worshippers die in India festival plunge

NEW DELHI — A structure built over an old temple well in India collapsed Thursday as a large crowd of devotees prayed at a festival for Rama, one of the most widely worshipped Hindu deities, killing at least 35 people, officials said.

Up to 35 people fell into the well in the temple complex in Indore in central Madhya Pradesh state when the structure collapsed and were covered by falling debris, police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar said.

The structure apparently caved in because it could not handle the weight of the large crowd. The state’s top elected official, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, ordered an investigation.

Chouhan said 18 people were rescued and hospitalized with injuries.

Rescue workers were pumping the water out of the well looking for any more people still trapped there, local news reports said.

Temple authorities had stopped using the well years ago and covered it with the structure.

Witnesses said a large crowd of devotees had thronged the temple to perform a fire ritual and celebrate the Hindu festival.

Militant attack kills 4 Pakistani police

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Militants in Pakistan targeted the country’s police force in two attacks in a volatile northwestern province on Thursday, killing four officers and wounding six, officials said. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for both attacks.

In one attack, police say a roadside bomb struck a vehicle carrying officers, killing four of them. The officers were reinforcements responding to an attack earlier in the day on a police station in Lakki Marwat, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. Six officers were wounded in the attack on the station.

Local police officer Ashfaq Khan said a search was underway for the attackers. Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the attack, saying he was saddened by the “martyrdom” of the targeted officers.

“The sacrifices of our police officers in the war against terrorism are unforgettable,” he said.

The Pakistani Taliban said in a statement that one of the slain officers, Iqbal Mohmand, was targeted because he was behind the arrest and killing of some of their fighters.

The militant group is known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, and is separate but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban. There has been an increase in attacks by the Pakistani Taliban since they unilaterally ended a cease-fire with the government.

Security officials and others attend a funeral prayer of a police officer, who was killed in a bomb blast, Thursday in Lake Mart, Pakistan. (AP/G.A. Marwat)





