Tide's Miller declares for NBA Draft

Alabama All-American forward Brandon Miller is heading to the NBA after displaying versatile talent and athleticism in a lone season of college ball that was blemished by revelations he was present at a fatal shooting in January near campus.

ESPN first reported on Miller's decision, and a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed the report to The Associated Press.

The 6-9, 200-pound freshman, who was one of the nation's top high school recruits, is projected as a potential top 5 draft pick.

Miller displayed his accurate three-point shooting and athleticism in the most productive season of any freshman in Alabama history. He led the Tide to their first No. 1 ranking in 20 years and first No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed.

Miller averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while hitting 38% from three-point range. But he was scoreless in his first March Madness game, and went 3 of 19 and scored just nine points in a Sweet 16 loss to San Diego State.

Miller was described as a cooperating witness after the Jan. 15 shooting and was never charged with a crime.

Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) shoots a reverse layup around Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) and forward Patrick Emilien (15) in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Saturday, March 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

