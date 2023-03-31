Top responder promoted to lieutenant in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- Named top responder for three years in a row, Ben Osowiecki has earned the respect of his peers and leaders. He was promoted to lieutenant recently, according to Pea Ridge Fire Chief Clint Bowen.

"He not only met the qualifications, he mostly exceeded them," Bowen said. "His commitment to the Pea Ridge Fire Department has been unarguable. It's hard to put him in a column with somebody else because he's been firefighter of the year, responder of the year, and maintains that to a very high level."

Bowen said that Osowiecki and Lt. Shane Henson are at almost every incident providing support to the full-time firefighters.

"That's priceless to us, the full-time guys, knowing that that one is right behind them and coming," Bowen said.

"I've often described our volunteer service as the cavalry -- because that's what I believe they are.

"We've got our full-time guys who are there ready to respond," he said, explaining that the full-time firefighters can "throw everything they've got at it, completely wear themselves out knowing the 'cavalry' is coming. I hold a lot of value in our volunteers for that."

"I think they ought to hold their heads up, and I know our full-time guys appreciate them and look at them that way, and know they can lay it all on the line knowing somebody is going to be there to carry on.

"Ben is a perfect example of what I consider the cavalry and am looking forward to the leadership role he's going to fulfill for the new guys we have coming on in the volunteer service and seeing how he teaches them and, I hope, produces some more of him -- that's what we're looking for," Bowen said.

Osowiecki, who joined the Pea Ridge Fire Department June 10, 2019, grew up in Windsor, Conn., which has a "very strong volunteer fire program," he said. "The members of that department had a positive impact on the community, which I aspired to emulate as I grew into adulthood."

In addition to being named top responder of the year for three years in a row, Osowiecki was nominated by his fellow firefighters as Firefighter of the Year for 2020.