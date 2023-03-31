UA softball team rebounding as it enters series at Starkville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Following back-to-back series wins over Alabama and Florida, the 10th-ranked University of Arkansas softball team will take its nine-game SEC road win streak to Mississippi State today at 4 p.m. Central.

The Razorbacks (24-9, 5-4 SEC) soared up national polls this week after dominating a winner-take-all Sunday matchup against then-No. 8 Florida, routing the Gators 14-1 in five innings. It came six days after claiming a rubber-match victory at then-No. 16 Alabama, a win which doubled Arkansas' all-time wins in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and secured the program's first series victory at Rhoads Stadium.

It has been an impressive turnaround for Coach Courtney Deifel's squad, which endured a four-game losing streak earlier in the month. The skid included run-rule losses to Texas A&M and Wichita State.

"We were in a tough spot," Deifel said. "The ability for this team to refocus and just take it as a huge lesson is really big. It's interesting, I was talking to [Arkansas Athletic Director] Hunter [Yuracheck] about it [Wednesday], and he's like, 'OK, it seems like we're on the other side of that, you know, like we're playing well.' And I was like, 'Yeah, we're playing well. ... We're playing Razorback softball.' I'm not going to promise that we're not going to have one of those games [again], and it's because we're not perfect.

"We're young and we're still learning, and we're still figuring out who we are. But I will guarantee that we're not going to stay in that moment as long as we did.'"

Mississippi State opened league play with a sweep of South Carolina, but was outscored 13-0 in two losses to Georgia last weekend. The series was cut short a game due to weather conditions Sunday in Athens, Ga.

The Bulldogs and Razorbacks hold very similar team statistics. Both teams are knotted at last place in the SEC with a .279 team batting average. Arkansas is seventh in the league with a 2.30 team ERA, while Mississippi State's 2.35 ERA is eighth.

"I think they're really tough. I think they're really deep," Deifel said of the Bulldogs. "They have a deep pitching staff, they have a pretty balanced offense and they seem to play really well at home. So we know that we're going to be in for a really tough weekend. But they're all tough, so it's no different than any SEC matchup where we're going in expecting to have to be our best. But I know that our players are ready to go, so it should be a fun weekend."

Though the Razorbacks' batting average would indicate the team is struggling from the plate, the offense has recently begun to click. Arkansas made Florida, which had thrown two no-hitters and five one-hitters this season entering the series, go through five pitchers Sunday.

Hannah Gammill homered twice Friday against the Gators, and Rylin Hedgecock blasted a pair of three-run home runs in Sunday's win. Top-of-the-lineup hitters Reagan Johnson and Raigan Kramer combined for seven hits in the series.

"I think that's the biggest thing as a coach," Deifel said of watching her team make strides. "When you start to see those things come together, you start to see those little moments pay off .you more so are just really happy for them because, you know the work that they're putting in. ... I think that we had flashes of fully clicking -- I don't think we've done it consistently -- I still do think our best softball is out ahead of us."

After beginning the year at catcher for the Razorbacks, Gammill is back at third base, a position she held her first two years at Arkansas.

"The transition for Hannah from catcher to third was more of making our most passionate player more accessible to our team," Deifel said. "That's what it was more than anything. She plays with a lot of emotion, and we wanted that to be closer to the rest of the team. ... I think that she's still working through it. I was really, really happy for her on Friday night. She is working her tail off, maybe too much. She's a worker. When she fully gets through it, she's going to be stronger for it."