UAPB unveils NILions brands entity

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announced a name, image and likeness entity known as NILions that will help connect student-athletes to brands for potential marketing opportunities.

July 1, 2021, was a momentous day for student-athletes around the country as the NCAA enacted its interim name, image and likeness policy. Shortly afterward, the state of Arkansas passed House Bill 1671, establishing the Arkansas Student-Athlete Publicity Rights Act. The NIL floodgates opened, and there has been an endless stream of name, image and likeness opportunities for student-athletes nationwide. Some collegiate athletes negotiate multimillion-dollar deals.

With NILions, UAPB fans can subscribe to a monthly digital newsletter and access exclusive content yearly by going to the NIL interest form at UAPBLionsRoar.com.

UAPB Athletics has partnered with NOCAP Sports to serve as the portal for UAPB scholar-athletes. NOCAP Sports is a comprehensive athlete marketing platform, both free-to-user and for schools.

NOCAP Sports provides student-athletes with a robust suite of tools to easily manage and maximize their NIL value. The NOCAP network includes exclusive access to the most lucrative brands and deals opportunities with a fully automated monitoring system of NCAA and compliance rules.

"At UAPB, we believe all our players deserve the opportunity to capitalize from their name, image and likeness," UAPB football Coach Alonzo Hampton said. "We want our brand not only to resonate with the city of Pine Bluff but throughout the state of Arkansas. As our NILions Program develops, our student-athletes will benefit tremendously."

There have been several Golden Lions that have earned NIL opportunities, including:

Football: Mark Evans II (Denny's); Trey Glymph (Boost Mobile) and Javaughn Williams (Adidas, HEYDUDE Shoes, and movie promotions for "Champions" starring Woody Harrelson and Ernie Hudson).

Women's basketball: Maya Peat (Buxom Couture); Zaay Green (LifeStyle Brand Company); Maori Davenport (MO23 & Hoop GANG).

Softball: Kaitlyn Neely (Force Factor); Layla Stouder (ATHLYT).

Baseball: Derek Blackmore (MarketPryce, Mine Baseball, Goat Fuel, Six Star Pro Nutrition, Press Sports, Whoa Dough, Liquid I.V, Shady Rays, Running the Bases, Stinger Sports).

Track & field: Brianna Guy (Facebook).

Women's volleyball: Britteny Eskridge (Yes M.A.M Lipgloss LCC).

Women's soccer: Iyanah Hicks (Liquid I.V.).