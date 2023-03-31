Widespread damage reported across central Arkansas on Friday

The police station in Sherwood was damaged, and Kiehl Avenue was blocked. Homes have been damaged there, too.

Homes were also destroyed in North Little Rock near Pontiac Drive and Osage Drive, according to tornado reports published by the Storm Prediction Center.

Reports said another house was damaged in Cammack Village in Little Rock.

Preliminary reports indicate heavy structure damage to Amboy, Levy, the Indian Hills Neighborhood, and Burns Park in North Little Rock as well, according to the North Little Rock Police Department.

Emergency Response Personnel have responded to the affected areas and are currently working to assess the damage and locate injured persons, they said.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said first responders are on scenes in the Rodney Parham and Jacksonville areas. They urged not stopping to survey damage and said those traveling home may have to take an alternate route.

A National Guard spokesman said the front gate of Camp Robinson was closed due to damage beyond it. Power was knocked out in his office.

Debris was reported near Interstate 430 in Little Rock and emergency officers are responding in that city as well.

Colby Pope, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said, “We got a lot of damage across western and northern parts of Little Rock as well as Sherwood and Jacksonville, and some damage south of Cabot.”

Pope also said there was Garland County damage in the vicinity of Piney and Fountain Lake.

In addition, Entergy’s outage map showed that over 45,000 customers were out of power just before 3 p.m. on Friday.

The Arkansas Electric Cooperative outage map showed that over 8,000 people were without power on Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

Over 6,000 of those outages are in Lonoke County, the map showed. Benton County had the second highest number of outages with over 400.

An emergency shelter has been established at the North Little Rock Community Center for those affected by today's storm. Storm victims may also bring their pets. The Community Center is at 2700 Willow St.