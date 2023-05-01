2 people are killed, 3 hurt in crashes on state roadways

Two people died and three others were injured on Arkansas roads over the weekend, according to preliminary fatality reports by state police.

Chuck Cosen, 55, died about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in Jefferson County while lying in the left lane of Arkansas 190, police said.

An unidentified driver of a 2013 Lincoln had been traveling in the right lane of the highway and observed a "downed" motorcycle ahead, police said, and the driver switched lanes to avoid the motorcycle.

Police said the vehicle then collided with Cosen, killing the Pine Bluff man. No other injuries were reported. Weather and road conditions were reported as clear and dry.

Late Saturday, Robin Jerkins, 44, died in Madison County in a three-vehicle crash, police said.

Jerkins had "veered left of center" and struck the driver's side of a second vehicle's trailer while traveling on Arkansas 12, police said.

The collision disabled her steering, police said, causing her to veer into the direct path of a third vehicle.

Police said the third vehicle then failed to swerve out of her path, and the vehicles collided.

The impact caused Jerkins to rotate counterclockwise on the highway, coming to rest facing west in the eastbound lane, police said.

The second vehicle was said to have gained control before coming to rest on the right shoulder, while the third vehicle came to rest facing south across both lanes of traffic.

Jason Robertson, 57, Brit Sumter, 41, and a 7-year-old were injured. Weather and road conditions were described as dry.