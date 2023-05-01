A better way

Various justifications have been put forth over time for racial preferences in college admissions, including that racial equality requires disadvantaged Blacks be given a helping hand in order to catch up with whites, that preferential treatment constitutes a form of restorative justice for slavery and Jim Crow, and that preferences enhance the educational experience by exposing students to greater racial and ethnic "diversity" (thereby providing benefits beyond the immediate beneficiaries).

The problem comes in realizing that, whatever the justifications, preferences by their very logic can only be implemented in three ways, each of which fails on its own terms.

First, since preferences involve admitting Black students with lesser credentials (GPAs and test scores), and since those credentials have long been assumed to be reliable indicators of the ability to do college-level work, the probability for failure of those admitted in such a fashion increases so long as common standards are maintained in the educational experience itself.

Indeed, data collected over time reveals that admits on the basis of preference are much more likely to drop out or finish near the bottom of their graduating classes or subsequently (in the case of law graduates) fail to pass their state bar exams.

What has been called "mismatch" theory suggests that Black students admitted to elite colleges to provide alleged diversity benefits would have been more competitive at less elite schools, where the gap between their credentials and those of other students is lower (preference systems operate in such a way as to push Black students into colleges at least a full tier above what their credentials would merit).

A second approach to preferences would seek to solve the problem of disproportionate Black failure rates by creating a separate grading system for those students, one in which they were graded more leniently and given fewer and less difficult assignments than other students.

To admit Black students on the basis of preference makes little sense, apart from signaling virtue to progressive constituencies and satisfying accrediting agencies, if so many go on to fail thereafter; hence, common standards could be replaced by race-based ones in order to achieve "equity" (equality of outcome) in graduation rates (by lowering grading standards and overall rigor for Black students).

The damage done with this second approach should be fairly obvious (apart from the unsavory notion of allocating grades on the basis of skin color)--that the "token" perception of Black achievement that has always accompanied preferences would be further magnified by spreading societal awareness that Black lawyers, doctors, and accountants had passed through our higher educational system under lower standards than white graduates.

The question thus arises, unfairly or not, whether people would be willing to trust Black surgeons, as opposed to white surgeons, to operate on their daughters in life-saving surgery. The hunch is that even Black parents in such situations would probably choose not to.

The end result of any adoption of differential standards in educational assessment as a means of preventing Black academic failure and boosting Black graduation rates would therefore have the effect of damaging post-college Black employment and career progress, once again hurting those we are trying to help.

Finally, a third approach would solve the problem of too many Black students flunking out by creating a system wherein nobody does, in which lower standards and levels of rigor are adopted for all college (and law and medical) students--rather than have a lower set of standards for Black students, simply dumb down the entire grading process and broader curricula so that even those admitted with inferior credentials can pass less challenging, mostly pass/fail courses (wherein a "D" grade counts the same as an "A") and thus "earn" diplomas in racially proportionate rates.

Alas, such an approach would quickly produce a societal-wide decline in competence coupled with an increase in all forms of dysfunctionality. Bridges would collapse and planes crash more often, the military would lose more battles (perhaps to the point of threatening national survival), medical care would dangerously deteriorate, and everyone would become much poorer and dumber.

In the end, each of these approaches does more harm than good to the very people we are attempting to help, while creating an array of negative consequences for society as a whole. Once you accept the logic of preferential admission, you either accept higher rates of Black academic failure or, to prevent that, resort to race-based grading systems or the abandonment of rigor and the merit principle altogether.

Whichever dismal route is taken, each embraces the central assumption of preferences: Blacks can't and never will be able to compete with other groups; otherwise known as the "racism of low expectations."

Recognizing this leads us, however, to a fourth approach which would take us much closer to our goal of racial equality: Focus on enhancing the educational achievement of Black K-12 students so that white-Black gaps are reduced, and counterproductive (and immoral) preferences aren't needed.

Don't give preferences in admission to those with lower test scores, don't have separate grading systems based on pigmentation, and don't dumb down curricula in a back-end effort to cover up the problem of Black educational underachievement.

Instead, solve the problem of Black educational underachievement.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.