Arkansas Senate affirms Sanders' appointees; legislative session adjourned

The Arkansas Senate on Monday voted to confirm 10 appointees of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders before adjourning this year's regular session.

The appointees who the Senate confirmed included Sanders' appointment of former Department of Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves to the Arkansas Claims Commission and Sanders' appointment of attorney Kevin Crass to the board of trustees for the University of Arkansas System.

The House didn't return to the state Capitol to reconvene Monday.

“The adjournment resolution passed by the House (HCR 1007) states that if it is not necessary to reconvene, then the 94th General Assembly will be adjourned Sine Die at noon on May 1,” House spokeswoman Cecillea Pond-Mayo said Friday.

The Senate also approved House Concurrent Resolution 1007, sponsored by House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado.

“The Speaker is not aware of and has not been informed of any business that would necessitate convening in person or the added expense involved; therefore, the House will allow adjournment to occur automatically,” Pond-Mayo said Friday in a written statement.

Monday was the 113th day of the 94th General Assembly's regular session.

The regular session was dominated by Sanders' sweeping education overhaul dubbed the LEARNS Act and a public safety overhaul called the Protect Arkansas Act as well as as a number of social issue-related laws.

During this year's regular session, state lawmakers filed fewer bills and enacted fewer laws than any regular session since 1971, according to legislative records.



