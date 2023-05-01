Arkansas’ Tygart finding his groove

FAYETTEVILLE -- A University of Arkansas baseball team hit hard by injuries all season finally got some good news with the return of pitcher Brady Tygart.

Tygart, a sophomore right-hander who had eight saves last season when the Razorbacks advanced to the College World Series, started Friday night and had a scoreless first inning in No. 6 Arkansas' 10-4 victory over Texas A&M.

It was Tygart's first game since March 1, when he injured his elbow against Illinois State.

"Just wanted to see him go out and compete and kind of get his feet wet again," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "Give us a little bit of hope, honestly."

As planned before the game, Tygart came out after one inning. He faced four batters and threw 20 pitches with three ground-ball outs and one walk.

According to the Baum-Walker Stadium scoreboard, Tygart hit 94 mph on his fastball.

"I was scared to death when it first happened, because I've never felt anything like that in that part of my arm before," Tygart said of emotions when the injury occurred. "Our trainer Corey [Wood], everybody worked really hard to get me back, and I'm very appreciative of them. It was very rewarding to get back."

Tygart said it was tough watching games for nearly two months.

"I was telling people in the dugout that it felt longer than the offseason," he said.

All of Tygart's 24 appearances last season were in relief, as were his first four this season before the injury.

Van Horn and pitching coach Matt Hobbs decided that starting Tygart, to have a controlled environment, was the best approach for his return rather than him possibly getting up and down in the bullpen to prepare to come into a game.

"He needed to know he was pitching," Van Horn said. "Come in and get his 20 pitches and get out of there."

Tygart said he had fun starting for the first time he was at Lewisburg (Miss.) High School.

"I would love to do it," Tygart said of becoming a starter for the Razorbacks. "I've talked to Coach Hobbs about it.

"It could be in my future, but we're not looking too far ahead. Just taking it week by week, seeing how I feel."

Tygart likely will get another start when Arkansas plays at Mississippi State this weekend.

"Maybe he'll go two [innings]," Van Horn said. "Maybe he'll go three. Maybe he'll go 35 pitches or something. We'll see how it goes."

In three appearances this season before his injury, Tygart pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed 1 run and 4 hits without a walk and 8 strikeouts against Texas, Grambling State and Eastern Illinois.

"I think this is the perfect time of year to get him healthy," said Arkansas designated hitter Ben McLaughlin, who also can pitch and play on the infield. "Just seeing him back on the mound is huge for this team."

With Tygart opening against the Aggies, Will McEntire came in for the start of the second inning in his first relief appearance since going two-thirds of an inning against Grambling State on Feb. 21.

McEntire, a junior right-hander from Bryant who has 10 starts this season, went 5 2/3 innings and had a season-high 8 strikeouts while allowing 3 runs, 2 hits and 2 walks.

It looked like McEntire would finish strong in the seventh inning when he struck out the first two batters, Austin Bost and Jace LaViolette. But he then walked Ryan Targac on four pitches and Van Horn brought in Christian Foutch.

McEntire threw 91 pitches with 54 strikes.

"I kind of had a feeling that was going to be my last inning," McEntire said. "I got a little riled up and was going to strike out the side, and I pitched outside of my abilities."

It's likely McEntire will continue to pitch in relief, Van Horn said, as Tygart builds up his workload.

"We like Will out of the bullpen," Van Horn said. "Some guys, maybe you think about [starting] all week and the night before you don't sleep much and come out and pitch.

"You come out of the pen, it's a little different feeling. ... Will's first inning [against Texas A&M], he was OK. After that, I thought he was really good. It's like he got looser and better and had some good innings there in the middle."

Tygart did an interview from the dugout with the SEC Network on Saturday during Arkansas' 8-7 victory over Texas A&M.

"I think we're going to keep going up, like, 10 pitches a week," Tygart said when asked about the plan for him moving forward. "Kind of build up slow.

"Coach Hobbs said the main goal is to be built back up to where I was at the beginning of the year for the postseason."