Bella Vista Community Concert Band warming up for season

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Community Concert Band's 39th concert season begins May 16 at Blowing Springs Park.

The band welcomes all musicians that want to join in the fun, officials said. Musicians travel from Bentonville; Gravette; Eureka Springs; Garfield; Rogers; Siloam Springs; Holiday Island; Neosho, Mo.; and Sulphur Springs, as well as Rocky Comfort, Mo., and Anderson, Mo., to play with the band.

Band members include former directors and music teachers, current music teachers and some that play in the Bella Vista big band. The band spans many generations, and officials hope to recruit more musicians who enjoyed band in high school and college. There are no auditions or tryouts for potential new members. This is also an opportunity for students still in high school or college to practice and perform during summer vacation.

The band is currently looking for more clarinets and low brass and is in need of another percussionist. Those interested in joining the band are asked to contact Shari Ogburn at 479-448-9150. Practice is every Monday night at the Bella Vista Community Church from 6-8 p.m., and the first rehearsal for the 2023 season will be May 1.

The Community Band provides live music for area residents. The schedule runs from May through September with a special Christmas program on Dec. 10 at the Bella Vista Community Church starting at 3 p.m.

Public concerts are outdoor performances at Blowing Springs Park in Bella Vista. Concerts start at 7 p.m. with the exception of the Sept. 4 concert, which will start at 6:30 p.m. The Blowing Springs Park is located east of U.S. 71 on Mercy Way. Those attending will need to bring something to sit on during the concert.

Prime Cut Catering will offer a picnic supper served from 5-6:45 p.m. No tickets or reservations are required. All those in attendance who would like the supper simply need to stand in line, pay their money, pick up their food and eat. Prime Cut Catering will be offering hamburgers, hot dogs, brisket, pulled pork, chicken sandwiches, sides and a drink.

Performance dates are as follows: May 16, May 29, June 13, July 4, July 18, Aug. 1, Aug. 15, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m., Sept. 24 and Dec. 10 for the special Christmas program in Becker Hall at the Methodist Church of Bella Vista beginning at 3 p.m.