Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded April 20-26 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
April 20
Maison Thomas Atwell, 19, Rudy, and Jessie Kay Lovell, 24, Rogers
Ernesto Salvador Gonzalez-Alzaga, 24, and Julianne Whittney Nonog, 23, both of Rogers
Joshua Daniel Hopps, 30, and Katie Sikkema, 30, both of Bella Vista
Spencer Jay Hoskins, 26, and Adrienne Elaine Pierce, 27, both of Edmond, Okla.
Matthew Joseph Hunley, 32, and Amber Kay Proctor, 30, both of Siloam Springs
Destin Michael Mangels, 21, Colorado Springs, Colo., and Jessykah Paige Leann Borgerding, 22, Grand Junction, Colo.
Kendrid Martinez Maqueda, 21, and Yojeysi Belen Juarez Herrera, 22, both of Rogers
Kristian Deleon Marroquin Chavez, 29, and Sindy Esther Campos Martinez, 28, both of Centerton
Edgar Armando Munoz, 21, and Bliss Ryan Wisdom, 21, both of Siloam Springs
Charles Anthony Perez, 42, and Tracy Lynn Thompson, 45, both of Rogers
Hilario Rodriguez Hernandez, 51, Centerton, and Sandra Rodriguez, 44, Horizon City, Texas
Jonathan David Terry, 54, and Melissa Anne Turnbough, 45, both of Vinita, Okla.
April 21
Edward Lee Anderson, 41, and Lidia Esperanza Alarcon Chavez, 37, both of Siloam Springs
Byron Leonel Ara, 44, and Heidi Ivonne Flores, 43, both of Lowell
Carlos Alberto Batres, 60, and Mirna Elizabeth Martinez, 42, both of Lowell
Rutik Ajaykumar Devilkar, 26, Irving, Texas, and Asmita Rajeshkumar Gandhi, 25, Dallas
Clayton Levi Duff, 33, and Payton Leigh Patterson, 31, both of Bella Vista
Jose Manuel Flores Reyes, 26, and Jenifer Diana Trejo Campuzano, 29, both of Rogers
Scott T. Fredericks, 51, and Stacy Lee Hudson, 48, both of Rogers
Madison Lee George, 22, and Emily Grace Addleman, 21, both of Cave Springs
Curtis Dean Hayward, 34, and Brianna Marie Amat, 29, both of Centerton
Marvin Ramiro Herrera Morales, 43, and Judith Yaneth DeLeon, 36, both of Decatur
Gary Dean Johnson Jr., 44, and Karen Joy Hatfield, 45, both of Bentonville
Adam Wade Jones, 43, and Audrey Annette Duncan, 37, both of Rogers
Benjamin John Mark Klentz, 33, and Miryam Edith Lopez- Arroyo, 36, both of Rogers
Grayson Riggs Lee, 24, and Abigail Elizabeth Resler, 24, both of Lowell
Michael Paul McGlynn Jr., 25, and Maysen Elizabeth Grant, 21, both of Rogers
Nicholas Bruick Meyers, 24, Bentonville, and Katherine Elizabeth Wehmeyer, 25, Rogers
Zachary James Moss, 35, Denver, and Breanna Jusola-Macko, 31, Springdale
Derek Ryan Pearson, 36, Lake Tapawingo, Mo., and Emily Christine Fulkerson, 35, Holt, Mo.
Brandon Christopher Peddie, 29, and Catherine Ann Schmidt, 29, both of Rogers
Caden Tyler Sitton, 21, Fayetteville, and Amanda Grace James, 23, Austin, Texas
Devon Jerome Alexander Smith, 37, Rogers, and Ladessa Ann Nachbor, 33, Centerton
David Andres Vega Lugo, 28, and Mary Lee, 30, both of Centerton
Nicholas Wheeler Wackel, 31, and Stephanie Love Bakewell, 31, both of Houston, Texas
April 24
Fermin Arcos, 24, and Mariela De Jesus Mercado, 23, both of Rogers
Carl Wayne Bishop, 39, Centerton, and Jessica Lauren Toffelmire, 40, Bella Vista
Aaron James Easterling, 23, and Brooke Danielle Libertini, 21, both of Springdale
Aaron James Huey, 46, and Miranda Bree Noyce, 44, both of Rogers
Princeton Jamar Johnson, 36, Lowell, and Tiffany Rae Ruiz, 40, Rogers
Luke Wilson Lancaster, 24, Poteau, Okla., and Caroline Ann Simon, 23, Kaysville, Utah
Peter Jacob Platt Newhof, 37, and Autumn Renee Zamora, 34, both of Centerton
Jose Daniel Ramirez Arevalo, 34, and Glorible Yamileth Tobar, 35, both of Rogers
Jay Joseph Tieri, 33, and Samantha Christine Alukas, 33, both of Fayetteville
Johnny Velasco Aragon, 33, and Estela Olivarez Leon, 31, both of Centerton
April 25
James Harold Austin, 33, and Lyndsee Chloe Woods, 36, both of Gravette
Ryan Joshua Flickinger, 22, Summers, and Kendi Aleah Jade Williamson, 21, Siloam Springs
Mary Gayle Frans, 31, Fayetteville, and Jillian Dee Ollie, 33, Centerton
Nathan James McFarland, 31, and Emma Lauren Pruett, 31, both of Bentonville
Dalinton Mencia Rodriguez, 32, and Judy Bikajele, 32, both of St. Petersburg, Fla.
James Lee Osborn, 62, and Soraya Hilsaca Humphries, 57, both of Rogers
Jeremiah Daniel Rounds, 40, and Alisha Annette Schuldt, 40, both of Bentonville
April 26
Logan John Carroll, 28, and Kaitlyn Marie Patterson, 30, both of South Bend, Ind.
Justin Paul Kane, 34, Centerton, and Samantha Jo Cotton, 30, Sulphur Springs
Kevin Nguyen Tran, 31, and Tierra Michelle Saygnaphay, 28, both of Bentonville
William John Williams, 65, and Brenda Sue Been, 63, both of Rogers