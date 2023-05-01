Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded April 20-26 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

April 20

Maison Thomas Atwell, 19, Rudy, and Jessie Kay Lovell, 24, Rogers

Ernesto Salvador Gonzalez-Alzaga, 24, and Julianne Whittney Nonog, 23, both of Rogers

Joshua Daniel Hopps, 30, and Katie Sikkema, 30, both of Bella Vista

Spencer Jay Hoskins, 26, and Adrienne Elaine Pierce, 27, both of Edmond, Okla.

Matthew Joseph Hunley, 32, and Amber Kay Proctor, 30, both of Siloam Springs

Destin Michael Mangels, 21, Colorado Springs, Colo., and Jessykah Paige Leann Borgerding, 22, Grand Junction, Colo.

Kendrid Martinez Maqueda, 21, and Yojeysi Belen Juarez Herrera, 22, both of Rogers

Kristian Deleon Marroquin Chavez, 29, and Sindy Esther Campos Martinez, 28, both of Centerton

Edgar Armando Munoz, 21, and Bliss Ryan Wisdom, 21, both of Siloam Springs

Charles Anthony Perez, 42, and Tracy Lynn Thompson, 45, both of Rogers

Hilario Rodriguez Hernandez, 51, Centerton, and Sandra Rodriguez, 44, Horizon City, Texas

Jonathan David Terry, 54, and Melissa Anne Turnbough, 45, both of Vinita, Okla.

April 21

Edward Lee Anderson, 41, and Lidia Esperanza Alarcon Chavez, 37, both of Siloam Springs

Byron Leonel Ara, 44, and Heidi Ivonne Flores, 43, both of Lowell

Carlos Alberto Batres, 60, and Mirna Elizabeth Martinez, 42, both of Lowell

Rutik Ajaykumar Devilkar, 26, Irving, Texas, and Asmita Rajeshkumar Gandhi, 25, Dallas

Clayton Levi Duff, 33, and Payton Leigh Patterson, 31, both of Bella Vista

Jose Manuel Flores Reyes, 26, and Jenifer Diana Trejo Campuzano, 29, both of Rogers

Scott T. Fredericks, 51, and Stacy Lee Hudson, 48, both of Rogers

Madison Lee George, 22, and Emily Grace Addleman, 21, both of Cave Springs

Curtis Dean Hayward, 34, and Brianna Marie Amat, 29, both of Centerton

Marvin Ramiro Herrera Morales, 43, and Judith Yaneth DeLeon, 36, both of Decatur

Gary Dean Johnson Jr., 44, and Karen Joy Hatfield, 45, both of Bentonville

Adam Wade Jones, 43, and Audrey Annette Duncan, 37, both of Rogers

Benjamin John Mark Klentz, 33, and Miryam Edith Lopez- Arroyo, 36, both of Rogers

Grayson Riggs Lee, 24, and Abigail Elizabeth Resler, 24, both of Lowell

Michael Paul McGlynn Jr., 25, and Maysen Elizabeth Grant, 21, both of Rogers

Nicholas Bruick Meyers, 24, Bentonville, and Katherine Elizabeth Wehmeyer, 25, Rogers

Zachary James Moss, 35, Denver, and Breanna Jusola-Macko, 31, Springdale

Derek Ryan Pearson, 36, Lake Tapawingo, Mo., and Emily Christine Fulkerson, 35, Holt, Mo.

Brandon Christopher Peddie, 29, and Catherine Ann Schmidt, 29, both of Rogers

Caden Tyler Sitton, 21, Fayetteville, and Amanda Grace James, 23, Austin, Texas

Devon Jerome Alexander Smith, 37, Rogers, and Ladessa Ann Nachbor, 33, Centerton

David Andres Vega Lugo, 28, and Mary Lee, 30, both of Centerton

Nicholas Wheeler Wackel, 31, and Stephanie Love Bakewell, 31, both of Houston, Texas

April 24

Fermin Arcos, 24, and Mariela De Jesus Mercado, 23, both of Rogers

Carl Wayne Bishop, 39, Centerton, and Jessica Lauren Toffelmire, 40, Bella Vista

Aaron James Easterling, 23, and Brooke Danielle Libertini, 21, both of Springdale

Aaron James Huey, 46, and Miranda Bree Noyce, 44, both of Rogers

Princeton Jamar Johnson, 36, Lowell, and Tiffany Rae Ruiz, 40, Rogers

Luke Wilson Lancaster, 24, Poteau, Okla., and Caroline Ann Simon, 23, Kaysville, Utah

Peter Jacob Platt Newhof, 37, and Autumn Renee Zamora, 34, both of Centerton

Jose Daniel Ramirez Arevalo, 34, and Glorible Yamileth Tobar, 35, both of Rogers

Jay Joseph Tieri, 33, and Samantha Christine Alukas, 33, both of Fayetteville

Johnny Velasco Aragon, 33, and Estela Olivarez Leon, 31, both of Centerton

April 25

James Harold Austin, 33, and Lyndsee Chloe Woods, 36, both of Gravette

Ryan Joshua Flickinger, 22, Summers, and Kendi Aleah Jade Williamson, 21, Siloam Springs

Mary Gayle Frans, 31, Fayetteville, and Jillian Dee Ollie, 33, Centerton

Nathan James McFarland, 31, and Emma Lauren Pruett, 31, both of Bentonville

Dalinton Mencia Rodriguez, 32, and Judy Bikajele, 32, both of St. Petersburg, Fla.

James Lee Osborn, 62, and Soraya Hilsaca Humphries, 57, both of Rogers

Jeremiah Daniel Rounds, 40, and Alisha Annette Schuldt, 40, both of Bentonville

April 26

Logan John Carroll, 28, and Kaitlyn Marie Patterson, 30, both of South Bend, Ind.

Justin Paul Kane, 34, Centerton, and Samantha Jo Cotton, 30, Sulphur Springs

Kevin Nguyen Tran, 31, and Tierra Michelle Saygnaphay, 28, both of Bentonville

William John Williams, 65, and Brenda Sue Been, 63, both of Rogers