Benton County restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate, or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

April 17

Bawarchi Biryani

3404 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 24, Bentonville

Priority violations: One employee washed hands, but did not rub hands together for at least 10 seconds. Multiple containers of food (sauces, meats and cut vegetables) were uncovered in the walk-in cooler. Cooked goat in hot-hold unit at 124 degrees. Multiple containers of food in walk-in cooler and dry storage area are not labeled with what they contain. Multiple scoops in seasonings/spices did not have handles and were stored in the food. In upright cooler, one scoop was stored in a sauce with no handle.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food safety manager. Broken piece of particle board is being used as a lid for dry goods. Multiple seasoning/spice containers have an accumulation of food residue on the lids and sides of containers. Walls in kitchen area have an accumulation of grease and food residue. Cracked tile/flooring around dish area and handwash sink, allowing for water to pool.

El Pinche Food Truck

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: Water connection is to a frost-free spigot, which is not an approved water source.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Food Truck El Viejon

115 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager certificate available at time of inspection. Water for handwashing sink broken.

Havana Tropical Grill

203 N. Second St., Rogers

Priority violations: Raw products being stored above ready-to-eat items in walk-in cooler nearest desert cooler.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer. Ice scoop being stored in ice bin with handle in contact with ice. No test strips available.

Hunan Village

3402 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Employee entered kitchen and started food preparation, but did not wash hands prior to starting. Multiple items on the buffet are not at 135 degrees or above. Foods checked on the salad buffet (cantaloupe and honeydew) are not at 41 degrees or below. A bottle of boric acid found on the shelf with cooking equipment. Powder substance observed around mechanical parts of the chest freezer.

Priority foundation violations: Open bag of Japanese bread crumbs in the back storeroom had a black substance in the product. Interior of the ice cream hopper has an accumulation of product on the side walls of the unit. Facility is using laundry detergent to wash dishes. Tubs of food stored on the floor in walk-in freezer, repeat violation. Containers of food stored in the three-door refrigerator uncovered. Shelves are not clean, allowing for the possibility of dirt and food debris to fall into uncovered food. Knives stored between the prep table and the serving table. The area between equipment is not clean possibly contaminating the knives. Interior of the three-door refrigerator, reach-in refrigerator and wok reach-in are not clean. Food debris and grime on shelves and bottom of the unit. Doors and door handles are visibly dirty. Exterior of the fryers have an accumulation of grease and food debris.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Packages of cream cheese are sitting out at room temperature (measured at 67 degrees). Grout missing around tiles around the dish area allowing standing water between tiles. Floor is no longer easily cleanable. Remove unnecessary, unused items and food items no longer used from the premises. An accumulation of unnecessary items makes it difficult to keep the storage areas clean.

India Mart - Food Store

3400 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 12, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Multiple boxes and bags stored directly on the floor in back storage area.

Core violations: None

India Mart - Restaurant

3400 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 12, Bentonville

Priority violations: Food employee is wearing rings and bracelets during food preparation. Lactic acid sanitizer at 0 ppm for wiping cloths.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Area around dish wash area has some food residue and grease buildup.

La Favorita - Mobile

1931 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Nola's Pantry

103 W. Chestnut St., Suite 100, Rogers

Priority violations: Employee handled ready-to-eat sandwich with bare hands.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Bowls without handles being used to scoop frozen fruit from bulk container into individual portions for smoothies. Posted permit expired.

Pea Ridge Cafe / Lil M'S Cafe

467 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No chlorine test strips for the dish machine.

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food Protection manager. Box with packages of gravy mix stored on the kitchen floor.

Pizza Hut

150 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The walk-in cooler has a problem with the door not completely closing at the bottom. No retail food permit posted.

Sunny's

110 N.W. Second St., Suite 106, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No ingredients listed on items for customer self-service. Plastic chute of ice machine has a small amount of growth.

The Cockpit Catering Co.

1 Cass Hough Drive, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Turkey and ham roasts lacking date-mark.

Core violations: Employee personal items located throughout prep areas.

April 18

California Cafe

2000 W. University St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No sanitizer concentration registering for the wiping cloths. Sanitizer bottle was empty.

Ground Floor Coffee

2000 W. University St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Cases of cups and other items on the floor in the storage area.

John Brown University Cafeteria

2000 W. University St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Flat of raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods in the bakery cooler. Items checked on the salad bar are not at 41 degrees or below. The salad bar was just set up during the inspection. Temperatures may be due to preparation of the salad bar. Items checked at the deli line station are not at 41 degrees or below. The line was being set up so foods may be out of temperature due to preparation.

Priority foundation violations: Handwashing sink in the deli area is not draining properly.

Core violations: A few plastic food storage containers with cracked/broken corners. Ice buildup on the walk-in freezer door and frame causing the door to not close properly. Ice buildup on the ceiling and behind the fan unit in the walk-in freezer.

Meals On Wheels

2004 S. 13th St., Rogers

Priority violations: Bottle of cleaner not labeled with contents of container.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Raw meat product dripping and pooling in bottom of refrigerator.

Mojito's

2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 102, Rogers

Priority violations: Diced tomatoes and cheese in salad prep table being held at 44 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Bottle of sanitizer not labeled with contents of container.

Core violations: Fish thawing in reduced oxygen packaging with instructions on package indicating to remove from ROP packaging immediately prior to thawing under refrigeration. Light bulb above fryer missing shield.

Slim Chickens

2002 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers

Priority violations: Food contact surface of thermometer coated with hardened and dried food debris. Macaroni and cheese being held at 98 degrees and gravy being held at 96 degrees in hot-holding. Diced tomatoes being held at 43 degrees and cheese being held at 44 degrees in prep table.

Priority foundation violations: Fryer cleaner bottle not labeled with contents of container.

Core violations: No sanitizer detected in cloth sanitizing buckets. Current permit not posted in customer view.

Steak And Shake

1715 S. 46th St., Rogers

Priority violations: Handwashing sink near ice machine missing signage. Prep table near fryers not maintaining food temperature at 41 degrees or below, with sliced tomatoes being held at 45 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Hot water not available at handwashing sink in kitchen.

Core violations: No sanitizer detected in sanitizing buckets. Ice scoop stored in ice bin with the handle touching ice. Liquid and food debris pooling beneath ice-cream cabinet and shake station.

Tavola

108 S.E. A St., Bentonville

Priority violations: Facility is not maintaining shellstock tags for 90 days or dating the tags when the last oyster from the batch is sold.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Freezer near food prep area has started to rust along the edges and is no longer smooth and easy to clean. Ice machine is held together with duct tape and is missing a piece of its paneling.

April 19

Auntie Anne's

1 Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Using disposable drinking cups in bulk items.

Boys & Girls Club

2260 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Comfort Suites

2011 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Hand sink blocked with rolling trash can. No internal ambient thermometer in pantry unit that has pickles, which require refrigeration during storage.

Concordia Retirement Community

1 Concordia Drive, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Sliced cheese at 44 degrees in the kitchen refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: Rodent droppings in the dry storage area by the back door. The test strips on site were damaged.

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. There is a gap under the outside kitchen door located beside the dry storage room. No sanitizer in the sanitizer wiping cloth bucket in the kitchen.

Core Brewing Company

1 Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Dish machine is not reaching proper sanitizing temperatures.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Einstein Bros. Bagels

1 Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: The top left hand three rows of product are not at 41 degrees or below.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Employees hair is not effectively restrained by wearing visor. Back refrigerator is leaking water onto the floor.

Four Points by Sheraton

211 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: New handsink has not been installed.

Heroes Coffee

301 S. Dodson Road, Suite C, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Dust covering surfaces due to ongoing construction in dining area.

Say Si Bon

1 Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Sandwich checked in the front part of the sandwich grab-and-go was 50 degrees. Thermometer in the unit is reading 40 degrees. Breakfast sandwiches in the Boars Head cooler were at 48 degrees and chicken wrap at 46 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Schlotzsky's

2709 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Ice buildup in walk-in freezer.

Smokewood American Grill

1 Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: No sanitizer concentration is being dispensed into the dish machine at the bar. Wash cycle at the back of the house dish machine is not reaching proper wash temperature, therefore the final plate temperature is not reaching 160 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: No paper towels at the bar handwashing sink. No test strips to check the sanitizer concentration for the bar dish machine.

Core violations: Rack in the bottom of the glass freezer at the bar is rusty and no longer in good condition.

Taco Bell

1775 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No sanitizer made for the line at inspection start. Box of straws stored on the floor in the storage area. Ceiling tile missing over the drink machine. No retail food permit posted.

Tribe Soccer

403 S. Rainbow Road, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Open foods held overnight are not marked with an opened or dispose-of date.

April 20

Benton County Sale Barn - Restaurant

3870 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Employee handled raw hamburger meat and removed gloves, but did not wash hands prior to putting on clean gloves.

Priority foundation violations: Spray bottle person in charge says is sanitizer is not labeled with contents.

Core violations: One employee has taken the certified food manager class. Provide a copy of the certificate as soon as received. Home produced products displayed and being sold in the facility. Consumer advisory warning is on the menu, but eggs cooked to order are not identified to indicate they are undercooked. Employee not wearing an effective hair restraint. Employee personal food stored with facility food.

Cafe USA

426 Towncenter N.E., Suite E, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Packages of sirloin over packaged whole turkey in the walk-in cooler and box of bacon stored on a shelf over boxes of packages of cooked ham. Olives in prep table at 45 degrees and heavy cream in prep table refrigerator at 49 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Menu lacks asterisking. No test strips.

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Cold Stone Creamery

3301 S. Market St., Suite 108, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Tile pieces missing and broken near ice cream prep table, exposing an uneven and absorbent surface. Current permit not posted in customer view.

Harps - Food Store

404 Towncenter N.E., Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Cans that were dented on the seal were being sold in the mark-down bin.

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Packages of raw bacon and sausage stored on shelving over packages of fully cooked ham. Packages of raw chicken and raw beef stored on shelving over raw fish. Ice bagged at the store was not labeled with the location where the item was bagged.

Harps - Deli & Bakery

404 Towncenter N.E., Bella Vista

Priority violations: Stacked pan of shrimp at 117 degrees and stacked pan of okra at 104 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Home2 Suites

3100 S.E. Pointe Ave., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No soap available at kitchen handsink.

Core violations: Must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers.

Table Grocery Market

108 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Priority violations: Bottled juices (lemonades mixed with other fruits) are not pasteurized and did not have a warning label.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Table Mesa Bistro

108 E. Central Ave., Suite 10, Bentonville

Priority violations: Coolers in cook/prep area have food items that are above 41 degrees (pico de gallo at 44 degrees, diced tomatoes at 43 degrees and cut avocado at 44 degrees). Lids are being kept open. Walk-in cooler had food items that were above 41 degrees (tomatillo salsa at 50 degrees, milk at 48 degrees and cole slaw dressing at 48 degrees).

Priority foundation violations: No hand soap at bakery area handwash sink. Sanitizer at three-compartment sink was labeled as a quaternary ammonium based sanitizer. Sanitizer in bottle was actually a lactic acid based sanitizer and was missing its correct labeling. Thawing fish was still in vacuum package. Packaging was labeled for the fish to be removed from the vacuum package before thawing.

Core violations: Upright cooler near cook/prep station is missing a panel on the inside, exposing insulation. Wall in room with walk-in cooler has fallen apart, showing exposed brick. Some flooring in the kitchen area is cracked and no longer smooth and easy to clean.

The Five6 Pub

124 S. First St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager documentation available. No permit posted.

April 21

High South Culinary Food Truck

3604 N.W. Frontage Road, Suite 8, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The water to the handwashing sink was disconnected to allow delivery of new outside seating. In addition, during the disconnection a hose was stripped. Bacon jam dated April 5, 2023 and pimento cheese dated April 6, 2023 were not discarded.

Taco Time Food Mobile

20222 U.S. 62, Garfield

Priority violations: Prep table and knives used the night before were not clean at arrival of inspection. The facility has been modified and a plywood skirt has been added to the mobile, piping connected to water, piping connected to the septic system and piping to a large propane tank. In addition, the septic system appears to have a problem because the cover was removed from the pump area.

Priority foundation violations: Hot dogs and luncheon meat were not date-marked. No test strips.

Core violations: Beans in the refrigerator and raw chicken in the prep table refrigerator were not covered. No sanitizer bucket made for the wet cloths stored on shelving at the facility. Clean single-use to-go bags were used to store cooked pork and other items in the prep table refrigerator.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 17 -- Crisp & Green, 1401 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 11, Bentonville; Kids Academy, 211 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

April 18 -- Lincoln Junior High School, 1206 N.W. Leopard Lane, Bentonville; Boba Pop, 1981 U.S. 412 West, Suite C, Siloam Springs; Confident Coffee Roasters, 3939 S. Grand Ave., Suite D112, Rogers; Crumbl Cookies, 500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 10, Bentonville; Explore And Discover Preschool, 201 N.W. Second St., Bentonville; First Presbyterian Early Learning Center, 1901 S. 26th St., Rogers; Northwest Medical Center / Morrison Food Service, 3000 Medical Center Parkway, Bentonville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 1703 E. Central Ave., Bentonville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Food Store, 1703 E. Central Ave., Bentonville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Fuel Center, 1703 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

April 19 -- Coastal Roast, 1 Airport Blvd., Bentonville; Ramen Nara, 301 S. Dodson Road, Suite A, Rogers; RBC Snack Bar, 3500 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Sweet Freedom Cheese - Retail, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 1, Bentonville; Sweet Freedom Creamery Co., 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 1, Bentonville; Two Friends Books, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 47, Bentonville

April 20 -- Club Frisco, 105 W. Poplar St., Rogers; Ozark Beer Company, 109 N. Arkansas St., Rogers; Purple Banana, 658 Weston Circle, Cave Springs; Skylight Cinema / The Cutting Room, 350 S.W. A St., Bentonville; The Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers

April 21 -- Bentonville Catering, 14610 U.S. 62, Garfield; Dollar Tree, 2910 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville