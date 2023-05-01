Career in social work is honored

Bessie Lancelin recently received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Arkansas branch of the National Association of Social Workers.

She is the director of clinical services for the Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Healthcare System of Pine Bluff.

"Ms. Lancelin is our most tenured employee with our agency at 48 years and we are so proud that she was honored with this award," said Sherrie James, president and chief executive officer of the behavioral center.

Lancelin was honored at the annual NASW Awards Luncheon at Little Rock on March 31, according to a news release.

A licensed social worker for 48 years, Lancelin is as passionate about helping people today as she was when she began her career at 22 years old, according to the release.

Lancelin received a degree in sociology from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in 1973 and her master's degree in social work from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 1974.

Her initial work in the field of mental illness and substance use began when she was hired as supervisor of treatment for the behavioral healthcare system.

"She was motivated to work with these consumers because of the lack of professionals working in this field especially, with the minority population. She received prior experience in this field working with the homeless population in graduate school," according to the release.

Lancelin has also worked as the director of drug treatment and as co/interim CEO and president at the behavioral healthcare system.

"She is respected in her community and has spent her career not just in her office but in the community, jails, prisons, hospitals, and schools to ensure that her message of health, healing, wellness, and treatment with dignity were carried out professionally," according to the release.

"Bessie was the first African American woman in the state of Arkansas to be hired as a director of an alcohol abuse residential treatment facility that was funded by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. As a result of her work, she became a sought-after speaker, trainer, and mentor. She was voted as an Outstanding Young Woman of America on three occasions. She also received recognition from the National Alliance of Businessmen for her participation in the Youth Motivation Task Force at UAPB," according to the release.

"Bessie has been recognized by her peers and was nominated as Practitioner of the Year for her five-county catchment area, which bought her additional state recognition by the Mental Health Council of Arkansas. She helped write a curriculum entitled 'The Arkansas Approach Plan' for K-12 to help young people become educated about alcohol and drug use. She later presented this plan in San Francisco, Calif., at the National Mental Health Institute and in Texas," according to the release.

Lancelin's work has always included working with children, adolescents, and adults. She has been president of the Child and Adolescent Services System Program and as a representative for her area, Jefferson, Arkansas, Grant, Cleveland, and Lincoln counties.

She is president of the Program Directors Committee, which consists of all the clinical directors in Arkansas affiliated with the Arkansas Behavioral Health Council (formerly the Mental Health Council of Arkansas). She is also a member of the Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors, the board of the Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration and the De'Aundre Seals Suicide Prevention Board.

She has been recognized by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, where she received the Visionary Award, by Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity as a Gem, by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority with a Community Service Award, and by Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity for her work in mental health.

More than 10 of her clients have obtained degrees and are working in the field because of her effort to help them see their own potential, according to the release.

Her motto is "If I can help somebody as I pass along, my living shall not be in vain."