COLUMNIST: Joe Biden’s victory may depend on Kamala Harris’ poll numbers

These are not numbers campaign dreams are made of: Some 70 percent of the country, including 51 percent of Democrats, say the incumbent president shouldn't run for a second term--and a major reason, according to almost half, is age. President Joe Biden is 80 and already the oldest U.S. president ever.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is 58, was supposed to neutralize those concerns--but so far she hasn't. If she can improve her approval ratings, she may boost the president's poll numbers as well.

The Los Angeles Times tracks national opinion polls of Harris, a former California senator and the first woman, Black and South Asian American to be vice president. Fifty-three percent of registered voters view her negatively. On average, her net favorability is negative, and five points lower than Biden's. It's also lower than her predecessors at this point in their tenures: Mike Pence, Biden, Dick Cheney and Al Gore.

Part of that divergence reflects how polarized the country has become in the last three decades. Biden's and Harris' numbers also reflect a mix of ageism, sexism, racism and misogyny. And as my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Francis Wilkinson has pointed out, Biden hasn't exactly set Harris up for success. As the administration's point person on border policy, she has borne much of the brunt of the administration's failure to control one of the most challenging political issues.

Add it all up, and it's hard not to conclude that voters have higher expectations for women and non-white politicians, says Nadia Brown, chair of the women's and gender studies program at Georgetown University, who is part of a group of scholars studying Harris' tenure.

Without denying those biases are real, is it also possible that some of the criticisms of Harris have merit? What are voters seeing when they say that she hasn't grown into the job or doesn't seem authentic?

I asked Brown. Voters are tapping into something, she says, even if they can't quite articulate it. In her research, Black women say there's something about Harris that "falls flat." It's difficult for ordinary people to see themselves in her, Brown says. Harris' own life story is both quintessentially American and highly unusual--even more so when juxtaposed with Joe from Scranton.

One way to boost Harris would be through her policy portfolio, to put her in charge of an important issue beyond immigration or abortion. She'd need to own it, strategists tell me, and she'd need to show some progress.

There's no debate that, even with the benefits of incumbency, Biden and team need to gin up some enthusiasm. In a survey published last month, 41 percent of Democrats said they'd definitely vote for Biden in a general election and 40 percent said they probably would. Pollsters use a technical term to describe this kind of voter enthusiasm: Meh.

While Harris is featured in snippets throughout Biden's video announcing his re-election campaign, once again his case is built on defeating Donald Trump. The first images on screen are of the smoke-filled scene from the Jan. 6 insurrection, followed by "Trump 2020" flags waving outside the Capitol.

Recent polls make it depressingly clear that the nation is united--against a Biden-Trump rematch. That's the main problem for the Biden-Harris ticket, and one way for the campaign to address it is to make a stronger case for the vice president.