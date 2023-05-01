Conway police arrest 2 men in connection to shooting at sports complex

Two men were identified and arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting that happened at a sports complex, Conway police said.

18-year-old Grant Allison and Demetrius Ross, 20, were arrested on Wednesday in connection with a “shots fired” incident at Don Owen Sports Complex, located at 10 Lower Ridge Rd, police said in a Facebook post.

Allison was charged with four counts of “unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle,” police said.

He was arrested around 9:10 p.m. at a residence in Bigelow, the post said.

Ross was charged with four counts of “terroristic act,” the post said.

Police said he was arrested around 6:05 p.m. at a residence in Faulkner County.

When asked why the charges were different Lacey Kanipe, a spokesperson for the Conway Police Department, said “The charges align with the written law,” in a text to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Officers responded to the sports center on April 24 just after 7 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reported shots fired in the area and one call reported “two men shooting at each other,” the post said

Police said that incident took place in the upper parking lot located on the west side of the sports center. The post said that there were believed to be three vehicles present in the parking lot at the time of the incident.

“Within the first 30 minutes of this incident, there were 15 uniformed officers in the surrounding area searching for the suspects and/or their vehicles,” the post said.

An earlier Facebook post about the incident from the Conway Police Department said that false reports had been made on social media about the incident being an active shooter.

Police have asked that anyone with more information about the shooting incident, or witnesses to the incident, to contact Detective Steven Spurgers by calling (501) 450-6130 or emailing steven.spurgers@conwayarkansas.gov and referencing incident 23-0404280.