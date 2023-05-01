Gravette museum hosts ‘My Collections’ show





GRAVETTE -- Members of the Gravette Historical Museum Commission and museum curator Beth Johnson hosted a "My Collections" event April 23.

A dozen exhibitors attended and displayed their collections during the show, the first held since 2019.

Exhibitors came from throughout the area to display their collections. Randy McCrory, of Rogers, brought a large collection of photos and postcards displaying scenes from Benton County history. Jan White, of Springdale, displayed an extensive collection of clowns. Robin Schrad, of Bella Vista, displayed a large collection of buttons and provided information about the newly formed Northwest Arkansas Heritage Button Club, which is meeting at the Bentonville Public Library. Katherine Smith, of Centerton, brought her collection of sock monkeys.

Patti Bertschy, of Hiwasse, displayed a collection of china, featuring the Desert Rose, Botanical Wood Violet and the Hazel Pink Rose Floral set that belonged to her grandmother. Al Blair displayed a collection of model railroad equipment, and his wife Faye showed a part of her chicken collection. Steve Mitchael displayed his collection of marbles and games that are played with marbles. Bertschy, Blair and Mitchael are all members of the museum commission.

Other Gravette residents displaying their collections included Travis and Megan Kane, who showed a large collection of vintage outdoor sports gear; Peggy McCloud, who showed many examples of Native American beadwork, several of which she had made herself; Susan Holland, who displayed books, postcards, jewelry and other Native American items; and Beth Johnson, who set up a display of vintage dresses and hats and a poster featuring one of her books, which is being made into a movie.

A celebration for John Lee Mitchael, who was instrumental in starting the Gravette museum and has been a longtime museum commission member, was held during the afternoon. Mitchael recently celebrated his 90th birthday. Birthday cake and coffee were served, and a display showing many newspaper clippings regarding his museum commission activities was set up behind the serving table.

