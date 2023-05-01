High school class gets firsthand look at how federal court works — and doesn’t work

For about an hour last week, a federal judge and two attorneys held a different kind of court for a group of students from Mount St. Mary Academy in Little Rock as social studies teacher Brendan Britt's Street Law class dropped in to observe a real-life hearing and got an up-close look at the federal judicial system.

Following a hearing on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky, defense attorney Latrece Gray and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Eldridge, talked about the criminal justice system, how the different parts interact and what to consider early to pursue a legal career.

The students, juniors and seniors ranging in age from 16 to 18, observed a plea hearing that was stopped after the defendant tested presumptively positive for marijuana use and was remanded to custody until a negative screen can be obtained. Rudofsky explained that was to ensure the defendant's ability to fully understand the proceedings.

"One of the things that happens with a guilty plea is it usually takes me 30 to 45 minutes to go through a long list of things with the defendant to make sure he or she understands what they are charged with," he said, "the potential penalties and what rights they have and are giving up with a guilty plea.

"When someone is under the influence of marijuana or any other drug we can't be sure they are fully competent," he continued. "So we err on the side of caution and take them into custody ... once the drugs are out of their system we can move forward."

On the question of marijuana use and other areas where state and federal law may not be in accord, Millie Ketcher, an 18-year-old senior, asked how that is resolved in federal court.

"How do the state laws and federal laws overlap?" she asked.

Rudofsky said resolving a disconnect between state and federal law sometimes comes down to the priorities of the current administration from which federal agencies get their marching orders.

"One of the difficult things we're dealing with in marijuana," he said, "I'm not really sure but I think right now the Department of Justice has a policy that where it's legal -- where the states say it's legal -- they're not going to really enforce it. ... Sometimes they have this policy, sometimes they don't, depending on the administration and one problem is it gets really confusing. Is the federal government going to enforce it or not? If they don't, that doesn't suddenly mean it's legal federally, it just means that most people don't think of it as illegal so it gets confusing."

Eldridge, who prosecutes many drug cases, explained that although Arkansas law permits use of marijuana for medical purposes with a prescription, federal law still classifies marijuana as a Schedule I drug, defined as drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.

"Even if you have a medical marijuana card," she said, "that's still an illegal drug in the federal system."

Rudofsky said those interested in a legal career should concentrate early on getting into the best school possible and achieving the best grades possible as basic preparation. Beyond that, he said, interning or seeking out a mentor are ways to begin forming a network of legal contacts.

"Lots of people were incredibly helpful in my career," he said. "That's true of a lot of us. We have a desire to kind of pay it forward."

"Take as many writing classes as you can," Gray said. "When I went to law school I thought I knew how to write. When I went to law school and got that first D, I discovered that legal writing is a lot different."

As a practical matter, Gray said, the choice of associates early on often impacts life years down the road, regardless of career aspirations.

"A lot of us like, what we call, the bad boys, OK?" she said. "They're fun. I understand why we like the bad boys."

As the 18 junior and senior girls laughed somewhat self-consciously, Gray continued.

"With bad boys come consequences," she said. "It can be an issue when applying for college or grad school when the question comes up, have you ever been arrested or convicted of a crime?"

"Nerds are awesome," Rudofsky cut in with a broad smile. "My 17-year-old self would like to tell you, nerds are fantastic."

Gray said many of her women clients started off "on the straight and narrow but then Johnny, James or Bobby came along and things kind of went the wrong direction."

The opposite also holds true, she said.

"I have many clients, men who tell me, 'I was doing great until I met Sheila,'" she said, "so it's really important to make right choices now."

Eldridge said the nature of criminal law requires the naturally adversarial relationship between prosecutors and defense attorneys be conducted in a civil manner.

"We have to get along to do our jobs well and to arrive at the best resolution," Eldridge said. "It benefits you to be a people person so that you get along with your adversaries and come up with a solution that's right for everyone. At the end of the day we're trying to make sure justice is carried out."

Two days later, discussing the experience in class, the students said there were some surprises.

Yaretzi Carranza, an 18-year-old senior, said her perception of court proceedings turned out to be far different from the reality and she was most surprised by the civility.

"We watch a lot of Judge Judy and things like traffic court on TV and people are very dramatic and screaming at each other," she said. "I was really surprised by how calm it was and how nice everyone was."

Ella Tucker, a 16-year-old junior, on the other hand, said the experience was much like she expected.

"I don't know if it's because I've sat in the Senate and watched them pass bills but it really was like I expected it to be," Tucker said.

Miriam Harper, an 18-year-old senior, said the experience gave her a new perspective.

"I was surprised by how young everyone was," she said. "These were like people you would see everyday on the street ... and it really humanized these people who are making such impactful decisions."

Britt said he began teaching the Street Law class 15 years ago as a way of giving students a practical, real-world look at the legal system as they prepare to step out into the world.

"It's kind of an intro to criminal justice more than the facts of law," he said. "We get into a basic understanding of the court system, the steps in a trial, what happens from arrest to incarceration and all the steps in between."

Britt said in addition to field trips, the class also has guest speakers, including judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, probation officers, and others to provide information about how different facets of the legal system work together.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant, he said, is a regular visitor to the class, often bringing an FBI agent or two to speak to the class.

"Kristin will bring one FBI agent and one FBI analyst and they're all female," Britt said. "So they get to see these females in these stereotypically male-dominated roles. I think it's helpful for them to be able to see women in these positions where they might expect to see a man. When they see women doing these jobs it's like, 'oh, I can do this, it's not just for men, this is something we can absolutely do.' I think it's good for them to see that."

One valuable takeaway, Britt said, is that pulling back the curtain somewhat doesn't just demystify the law, but also the people who work in law.

"It humanizes the people and it humanizes the process," he said. "They get to see that these are everyday people working in these jobs doing this important work."