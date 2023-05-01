Historic Cane Hill to host American Swirl Art Pottery exhibition in May

CANE HILL -- Historic Cane Hill invites visitors to a unique exhibition of 20th century American art pottery, titled "Niloak and Beyond: 20th Century American Swirl Art Pottery."

The exhibition will feature a collection of rare and stunning examples of Missionware Swirl pottery made famous by Arkansas' own Niloak Pottery, produced in Benton from 1910 through the 1930s. This beautiful pottery was a national phenomenon and is still highly prized and collectible, according to a release from Historic Cane Hill.

In addition to Niloak pottery, many other examples of swirl pottery produced around the country will be on exhibit, all of which were inspired by the innovative Niloak swirl design.

Niloak and Beyond will be on display in the Historic Cane Hill Gallery from May 7 through July 8. The gallery is open to the public each Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and by appointment. The exhibit opening May 7 will have special hours of 1-5 p.m. The exhibition is free to the public.

Niloak and Beyond will be the first in the country to bring together such a comprehensive collection of American swirl pottery, representing over 100 pieces on loan from over 20 private collectors and eight museums. Other makers of swirl pottery represented in the exhibit include Ouachita, George Ohr, Evans Pottery, Ozark Skag, Dickota's Badlands, Charlie Stehm's Ozark Pottery, Rosemeade, Houghton & Dalton, Spruce Pine's Muscle Shoals and Marie, Silver Springs, Ozark Roadside Tourist Pottery and more. Memorabilia from many historic potteries along with educational interpretive panels containing historic photographs will also be featured in the exhibition.

Niloak and Beyond is curated by Lawrence McElroy, director of arts and culture at Historic Cane Hill, and David Edwin Gifford, historian, author and noted Niloak scholar.

The exhibition will open in conjunction with the 2nd annual Arkansas Pottery Festival, which will be held May 5-7 at the Community Creative Center in Fayetteville.

The Historic Cane Hill Gallery is located at 14327 Arkansas 45 South, Canehill, AR 72717, approximately 20 miles southwest of Fayetteville.