Hogs land Cincinnati LB transfer

Cincinnati linebacker transfer Jaheim Thomas has committed to Arkansas.

He officially visited the Razorbacks on April 20-21.

Thomas, 6-4, 245 pounds, was third on the Bearcats in tackles last season with 70 and second with 6.5 tackles for loss. He had two sacks last year as a redshirt sophomore.

Thomas had 7 tackles and one-half tackle for loss in Cincinnati's 31-24 season-opening loss to Arkansas in 2022.

He played in 12 games and had 23 tackles and one-half sack as a freshman during the 2021 season. Thomas entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 16.

Thomas had 95 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 3 seasons at Cincinnati. He reportedly visited Auburn after Arkansas.

Thomas was rated a 4-star prospect in the 2020 class by Rivals, and ESPN and 247 Sports rated him a 3-star as a senior at Cincinnati's Princeton High School.

He initially chose the Bearcats over Michigan State, Tennessee, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Louisville and other schools.

Thomas is the 14th transfer to pledge to Arkansas since last season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

On3.com rates Arkansas’ transfer class No. 4 nationally.