In Midwest, wary eye cast on rising river

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- People living along the Mississippi River watched warily Sunday as water levels rose in southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois, awaiting spring crests as floodwaters began to slowly recede and reveal damage in areas farther north.

The National Weather Service said many of the crests across the region this season will rank in the top 10 of all time, but will remain well below the records set in past floods. Officials in many cities along the river are optimistic they'll be able to either keep the floodwaters at bay through a combination of floodwalls and sandbags or contain it to low-lying park areas. But some homes close to the river have been damaged.

"Luckily we've had relatively dry weather over the last week or so and not expecting much in the way of rainfall as well," National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Philip said. "So it's coming through as forecast for the most part."

The river peaked in the Dubuque, Iowa, area Saturday at 23.03 feet -- well below the 25.7 feet record -- but officials there were grateful to have the floodwall the city built 50 years ago in place.

Without that floodwall, the city would be facing significant problems, said Deron Muehring, a civil engineer for the city of Dubuque.

"The floodwaters would be up to 6 feet deep in the Port of Dubuque and more than 7 feet deep in the south port," Muehring told the Dubuque Telegraph-Herald.

The river is expected to crest at about 21.6 feet today in the Quad Cities area, where several neighboring cities sit along the Iowa-Illinois line. Some roads and parks near the river are closed. The record at that spot is 22.7 feet.

Once the river crests in an area, it may take up to two weeks for the floodwaters to fully recede.

In recent days the Mississippi flooded low-lying parks and trails in La Crosse, Wis., and flooded streets and basements in the town of Campbell on French Island, which lies in the Mississippi and Black rivers just west of La Crosse.

The river crested at 15.9 feet on Thursday, almost 4 feet above flood stage and the third-highest level ever, but it has been receding by the hour since.

About 60 miles downstream, floodwaters covered streets in Prairie du Chien, Wis. The river crested there at 22.9 feet on Friday, which also is the third-highest crest ever. Officials posted guidelines for disposing of sandbags and other debris on the city's website as the river levels started to fall.

Melissa Tairi, a Prairie du Chien resident, told KCRG-TV she was dealing with 2 to 3 feet of water in her home's basement and that neighbors came over and helped pile sandbags up over her driveway. "The water in the basement is staying about the same" despite efforts to pump it out, she said.

In the same city, Donovan Bruns, a bartender at Rowdy's D&D Bar and Grill, told KCRG that anxiety levels are running high because of the rising waters.

"The stress level is high. If the water makes it inside the bar, we're worried that we'd end up having to close the business," he said.

The flooding is expected to ease as the spring surge of water from melting snow works its way farther down the 2,300-mile length of the river on its way to the Gulf of Mexico. Most of the tributaries in Iowa, Illinois and other Midwest states are running lower than usual, so they won't exacerbate the flooding by dumping large amounts of water into the river.

FLORIDA STORMS

Florida on Sunday was slammed by a second consecutive day of severe weather, one day after a destructive tornado spun through residential areas of South Florida, flipping cars, snapping trees and knocking out power for thousands of residents.

The tornado on Saturday evening in the city of Palm Beach Gardens, about 75 miles north of Miami, caused widespread damage, blowing the roof off one apartment building and blasting away at least one apartment door. The Palm Beach Gardens city government said in a tweet that there was "roof, structural and vehicle damage throughout the City," but no injuries were reported.

Branches flew dangerously in the wind, and trees collapsed on vehicles in the neighborhood of Sanctuary Cove in nearby North Palm Beach. The storm also shattered windows of homes and cars, damaging a large construction vehicle and blowing away a park bench. First responders arrived quickly, residents said.

The destruction was followed on Sunday morning by fresh tornado warnings in multiple communities, including Palm Beach County. The warnings expired, and no additional tornadoes were reported.

The tornado was classified as an EF2 on the Fujita scale, classifying it in the "strong" category, the National Weather Service said on Sunday, with estimated winds of at least 130 mph. It traveled about 2.6 miles on the ground for about 11 miles, the Weather Service said.

Images posted on social media showed a car being flipped by strong winds in the pouring rain and a wind funnel sweeping across North Palm Beach on Saturday.

Across the state, thousands of customers were without power Saturday night, according to PowerOutage.us. Hundreds still were without power Sunday morning.

The United States logs more than 1,000 tornadoes annually, more than any other country in the world.

Information for this article was contributed by staff writers of The Associated Press and by Kelly Kasulis Cho, Niha Masih and Dan Lamothe of The Washington Post.

A pair of runners jog along the Riverfront trail as the Mississippi River rises onto the pedestrian trail, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP)



Boats float tethered in the front yards of homes along South Spencer Road as the Mississippi River continues to rise forcing residents to make alternative transportation between their homes and the rising water covering their street, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Pleasant Valley, Iowa. (Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP)



A city worker inspects the HESCO sand barriers along River Drive between Iowa and Perry Streets, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. The Upper Mississippi River will rise to near record-high levels as it flows through Wisconsin and Iowa, but officials said Thursday they expected to hold back floodwaters with a combination of flood walls, temporary barriers and wetlands, especially if dry weather continues. (Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP)

