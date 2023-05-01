Cameron Brand, 19, of Pass Christian, Miss., was charged with murder and aggravated assault after witnesses told police he was the sole shooter who killed two teenagers and wounded four others at a house party in Bay St. Louis, Police Chief Toby Schwartz said in a news release.

John Stanford, first deputy commissioner with Philadelphia police, said two officers were shot during an hourslong barricade situation but they were "luckily [struck] in their vest area and so they were saved."

Jeremy Mercier, 41, of Auburn, Maine, was held in a county jail without bond for several drug offenses and violating bail conditions after employees of a restaurant discovered 31 pounds of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3 million in a crate shipped to the eatery under his name.

Julie Burger, speaking publicly about her older sister's 1984 disappearance for the first time, said she's "glad the case is closed" after DNA evidence showed that a man who died in a New Jersey state prison in 2020 was responsible for murdering her sister.

Jackie Little, 39, was arrested and charged with second-degree arson on suspicion of burning two mosques in Minneapolis, which "brings some relief to our community," said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Jeff Bradybaugh, superintendent of Zion National Park in Utah, said while he enjoys an influx in visitors, it presents "challenges for park staff protecting park resources, maintaining public health and sustaining facilities."

Khaled Fawzy, the Blackpool Zoo's head for birds and events, said the British facility's ad for a "seagull deterrent" who would be required to wear an eagle costume and chase away seagulls had "taken us all by surprise."

Samantha Markle, estranged half sister of actress and author Meghan Markle, claimed in an interview with an Australian news station that the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, are "very unhealthy for each other."

Mona Fortier, Treasury Board secretary in Canada, said the government made a "comprehensive offer" to the Public Service Alliance of Canada, the country's largest public-workers union, but a statement from her office provided no details on how it would end their strike.