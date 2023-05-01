Incumbent Keaton Smith, challenger Heather Clouse running for at-large position on Fayetteville School Board

FAYETTEVILLE -- Heather Clouse and incumbent Keaton Smith are running for the School Board's at-large, Position 2 seat.

The election is May 9, with early voting starting Tuesday. The winner receives a five-year term.

At-large board members represent the entire School District. All voters in the district are eligible to vote in this election.

Smith, 38, was elected to the at-large position in 2018 and is seeking his second term.

"Public education, in many ways, is under attack in our state, which motivates me to prove that public education will continue to flourish in Fayetteville," Smith said.

Clouse, 46, is a former education/disability specialist for Northwest Arkansas Head Start, serving Benton, Carroll and Madison counties and more than 500 children and their families.

"As a former educator and current school volunteer and active community member, I said, 'This is your time,'" Clouse said about her decision to run for the board.

The central issue for all districts and school board candidates is the LEARNS Act, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' signature legislation that overhauled education in the state. The LEARNS Act features $50,000 minimum salaries for starting teachers and a phased-in universal state-funded private school education account/voucher program. The act also encourages traditional school districts to partner with open-enrollment charter schools to operate low-performing traditional schools and repeals the decades-old Teacher Fair Dismissal Act.

The omnibus bill was approved by the Legislature and signed into law by Sanders amid questions about long-term funding and rules and regulations that have yet to be determined.

"I opposed the LEARNS bill when it was being discussed," said Smith, who also opposes vouchers. "My main message was, 'Let's slow down. Let's hear from educators and make sure we get this right.' Unfortunately, the process was rushed for political reasons."

Clouse said there's no way for parents to compare "apples to apples" when attempting to measure academic progress in public schools to that in private schools.

"There are a lot of concerns on oversight and accountability as far as how funds will be spent," Clouse said. "We need to be accountable and have oversight."

Asked about earning a second term on the board, Smith pointed to his experience.

"Experience is so helpful," Smith said. "It's a volunteer position. It's a steep learning curve for anyone. I do think my finance background is helpful. As we implement LEARNS and anticipate and mitigate the budgetary impacts of LEARNS, I think my finance background, in addition to some of my other community development experience, will be extremely helpful."

Clouse said she would be a "listening leader" if elected.

"For the past 23 years, my professional and community involvement focused on improving the lives of children and families in the community," Clouse said. "I want to serve the district at a deeper level. The most effective leaders lead by doing, not saying. That's been my trademark."

School board members in Arkansas are unpaid volunteers.

Keaton Smith

