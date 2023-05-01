Jeremy Hutchinson to appeal prison sentence in corruption case

Former Arkansas state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson intends to appeal the 50-month prison sentence a federal judge handed down last week in Missouri for corruption charges, according to a court filing Monday.

Hutchinson, the son of former U.S. Sen. Tim Hutchinson and nephew of former governor and recently-announced presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson, pleaded guilty to federal charges in Missouri and Arkansas as part of a wide-ranging bribery conspiracy involving five former Arkansas lawmakers and six health-care company executives and lobbyists.

Timothy Dudley, an attorney for Hutchinson, filed a notice of appeal in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, stating his client’s intention to appeal the sentence to 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The 50-month sentence Hutchinson received last week in Missouri is stacked on top of a previous 46-month sentence Hutchinson received from a federal judge in Arkansas, meaning he faces up to eight years in prison.



