Would vote for him

As an independent voter, I have to admit that out of my 15 presidential and midterm elections I've only voted Republican once, but this time I might vote red. Raised a country-club kid, I had been indoctrinated by my father's love of Ronald Reagan, and as a freshman frat boy at the U of A, I was surrounded by the conservative mentality that is often the norm in that culture. Luckily, I was drawn away by the counter culture of the intellectual and philosophical arts crowd. No college professor ever discussed left-leaning politics or policy, just other students who seemed to make a lot of sense.

With Joe Biden being just too old, and Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis being extremist, I actually would vote for Asa Hutchinson. He was the first Republican governor to work with a Republican-dominated Legislature in 140 years in Arkansas, yet he often worked with that vanishing policy of bipartisanship. He actually cut some income taxes for low- and middle-income Arkansans. He raised taxes for highway funding. He was quick to use emergency powers to shut down businesses and schools in early 2020 due to covid-19. He expanded Medicaid by using state and federal dollars to buy private health-insurance plans for residents who made too much money to qualify for Medicaid. Let's not forget, though it took him a while, he did finally call out Trump for his questionable behavior and comments.

I have a long list of his policies I don't agree with, but the point I wish to make is that he is the lesser of all evils running so far in 2024. I hope Democrats muster up a candidate who's not too progressive or teetering on dementia. America has been inundated by extremists, and Asa doesn't look that bad.

MICHAEL HUELS

Little Rock

Visual disturbance?

Question: How do you inspect your bag before flying and not realize that it contains not one, but two guns? Perhaps a vision check is in order.

MARY N. WATERS

Little Rock

Revealing character

I seldom agree with Cal Thomas, but an exception was his column of April 5 in which he discussed the bad character that Donald Trump has "displayed in many ways and over many years." Thomas included a quote from the late Pauline Phillips, the original Dear Abby: "The best index to a person's character is how he treats people who can't do him any good, and how he treats people who can't fight back."

We all recognize good character. It's what we call "Christ-like behavior." It's present in those who live by the Golden Rule and demonstrate Jesus' concern for "the least, the last, and the lost." Donald Trump embodies the opposite of good character. He's a dishonest, self-centered bully. It's the nature of bullies that they pick on people they consider to be lesser or weaker or "different."

Not surprisingly, Trump's disciples copy him. Many of them are in charge of state governments, which gives them a perfect platform from which to bully people. They try to control all of us, and especially the vulnerable. They dictate what health care we can or can't receive, what we can teach, what books we can read, what restrooms we can use, and on and on it goes. They get pleasure from beating up on "people who can't fight back." So much for small government conservatism!

Don't be deceived by the self- righteous posturing of our legislators and our governor. Character isn't revealed by what people say, but by what they do: how they treat others.

SANDY WYLIE

Bella Vista

Caring for our people

In the neighboring states of Texas and Mississippi, with professed "pro-life" governors Greg Abbott and Tate Reeves, we see the greatest hypocrisy. Both have refused to expand Medicaid in their states, which have seen much needless suffering and premature deaths. Rural hospitals have closed across both states; doctors have left the Delta. Coverage equals access to care, and these states cruelly deny that coverage even though it would not cost the states money. The federal government covers 90 percent of the cost, and the economic activity of several billion dollars turning over in the economy recoups the states' 10 percent share.

Study after study shows Medicaid expansion has saved lives by letting people access timely care and preventative services. Arkansas expanded Medicaid in 2013 with an innovative bipartisan approach, and 250,000 low-income citizens, most working, have been able to get coverage and access care. Our rural hospitals have been able to keep their doors open, a total "win-win" for the state. Be proud of Arkansas for caring for its people.

RAY HANLEY

Little Rock

Court's compromised

As a citizen of the United States of America, I have the right to petition my government. This right is protected by the United States Constitution.

The latest news of unethical, possibly illegal acts by Justice Clarence Thomas has forced me to write this letter.

My confidence in the U.S. Supreme Court has been severely compromised by alleged acts by Mr. Thomas. I do not think Mr. Thomas is a fair judge. I think he has a vendetta against Democrats and Democratic causes.

According to news reports, Mr. Thomas has been putting false information down on his income-tax returns. This means he cannot be trusted.

Based on news reports, I believe that Justice Thomas could have been acting unethically and breaching the canon guidelines. If this is the case, I recommend that Mr. Thomas resign as a Supreme Court justice. At the very least Chief Justice John Roberts needs to conduct an investigation into the alleged unethical and illegal acts by Mr. Thomas.

I think a good majority of the American people are losing confidence in the courts, so it's up to the chief justice to ensure that the Supreme Court is held to a high standard that is very ethical.

ASHLEY BLAKE ROGERS

Fayetteville