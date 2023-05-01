Little Rock man admits to killing girlfriend in exchange for a 25-year prison sentence





Seven months after he told Little Rock police his 19-year-old girlfriend killed herself, a 22-year-old Little Rock man on Friday admitted to fatally shooting her in exchange for a 25-year prison term.

Jamaal Emon Johnson pleaded guilty on Friday to first-degree murder in exchange for the 25-year term imposed by Circuit Judge Karen Whatley. Johnson answered yes when the judge asked if he had shot Teresa Lanae Jones like prosecutors said he had.

Under the conditions of his plea agreement, negotiated by deputy prosecutor Justin Brown and defense attorneys Leslie Borgognoni and Christen Carter, a charge of felon in possession of a firearm was dropped.

Johnson has been in custody since Jones was found dead at the Johnson family home on Center Street in September. She had been killed by a close-range gunshot to the face, with police finding her body just behind the front door of the residence.

According to an arrest affidavit, police arrived to find Johnson's grandmother, 83-year-old Lucille Robinson, on the front porch of the residence. She told investigators that, alerted by her grandsons fleeing the house, she had walked up to look inside, stating that she could see Jones wounded on the living room floor.

Robinson said she had been standing outside her own house a couple of doors up and across the street from the Johnson home when one of her grandsons ran up and told her that Jones had shot herself.

While the boy called 911, Johnson came out of the home in bloody clothes, followed by her third grandson, Robinson said. She said the brothers each told her they did not see Jones shoot herself.

Robinson said Johnson told her that he had been in the bathroom at the back of the residence when he heard a single gunshot. Johnson told her he then left the bathroom and found Jones with a gunshot wound to her face, Robinson said. Johnson told her he had blood on him because the wounded Jones had fallen into his arms, she told police.

One of Johnson's brothers told police that he had heard Johnson and Jones arguing and fighting before someone fired a gun in the home. The boy, who described the couple as always fighting, said he ran into the living room and saw Jones bleeding then called 911.

Questioned by police, Johnson's first version of events did not match up with what police found at the crime scene. During a second interview, Johnson told investigators that he had seen a strange car pull up outside the house.

He said he was going to go outside and see who it was and had asked Jones to hand him a gun, with the weapon accidentally discharging and striking Jones in the face, the affidavit states.

Court records show that Johnson had been on probation about nine months when Jones was killed.

He had been sentenced to four years on probation in December 2021 after pleading guilty to separate charges of felony theft by receiving.

According to court records, in May 2019, Johnson used a stolen credit card to set up a Cash App account under the name Lil Guap while in July 2020 he was arrested by Arkansas State Police while driving a stolen 2017 Nissan Sentra.



