MASTER CLASS: Time flies when your workout includes a little math game





As most regular readers of Master Class know, I'm a big fan of gamification. That is, creating little competitions to make a workout more interesting.

The actual rules of the game are not particularly important, only that the exerciser remains engaged and inspired throughout.

Some of my all-time favorite workouts have included some type of competitive aspect. One example is the 300 workout, which involves doing seven exercises without rest, for a total of 300 repetitions.

As the story goes, this workout was performed by the entire cast of the movie "300" for several months before filming. They did 25 pullups, 50 barbell deadlifts, 50 pushups, 50 box jumps, 50 floor wipers, 50 single-arm clean-and-presses and 25 pullups. Most actors completed the workout in less than 30 minutes at first, but the actors challenged themselves to improve their time each day. By the end of filming, some were able to finish in 20 minutes or less.

This kind of workout is inspiring (to me) because of the challenge of self-improvement. It's gamified in a way that creates a psychological edge for the exerciser to push past their preferred exertion rate. The incremental improvements, over time, result in an impressive amount of work and thus, results.

Although most exercisers would be hard pressed to complete the 300 workout without some serious preparation, it is possible to apply the same concept to a smaller circuit. I sometimes choose a few complementary exercises and set a goal of completing 12 repetitions of each within 90 seconds. So, it's 36 repetitions across three different movements in a minute and a half. I record my time, then try to improve it the second time around with slightly more resistance. Pretty simple.

Gamification can also be applied within a given set of a single exercise. This week's movement is a great example of that, as the Plus Minus Plank calls for a little creative artistry during an otherwise isometric hold.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/51plank/]





1. Select a medicine ball and get into the "up" phase of a pushup with the medicine ball close by.

2. Place your right hand on the medicine ball and draw an imaginary plus sign by rolling the ball.

3. Roll the ball to your left and place your left hand on top.

4. Draw a plus sign on the left side.

5. Roll the ball back to the right side and draw an imaginary minus sign.

6. Alternate with the left side.

7. Continue this pattern of plus, plus, minus, minus until you have performed 10 of each sign.

Drawing the mathematical signs seems fairly ineffectual on the surface, but it keeps one's mind engaged while creating a challenging balance environment.

For those looking to take it a step further, try an entire math problem. Advanced fitness enthusiasts might even go for long division.

Now, let's get to work!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column Jan. 6, 2003, at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

