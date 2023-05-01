MLB Betting Trends: Expect Blue Jays to Win a Slugfest at Fenway

Looking to get in on the action for Mondays MLB slate? Here are a few trends to consider before placing your wagers.

The Blue Jays have been hot, winning seven of their last 10 contests, and today they match up with the Red Sox at Fenway. The Red Sox have exceeded expectations and are only 3.5 games behind Toronto, but tonight they are starting Corey Kluber, who has been a disaster so far this season with an ERA of 6.75. On the other side is Jose Berrios, who has an ERA of 4.71 and has looked sharper across the last few games; however, with the wind blowing out at Fenway, a lot of runs could be expected tonight.

Dan Hamilton/USA Today Sports

Want more reasons to consider the over?

Bo Bichette is hitting .455 with two extra-base hits and three RBIs in just 11 at-bats vs. Kluber. Boston games have gone over 65.5% of the time this season. Both teams have scored an average of more than five runs per game across the past week. Bostons Rafael Devers has the fourth-most RBIs in the MLB (27) while Torontos Matt Chapman has the fifth (25).

Bryce Harpers return on tap

The Phillies are hot, having just snatched two of three from the reigning World Series champion Astros, and winning seven of their last 10. Theyre going to have some swagger, too, with Bryce Harper possibly returning as soon as Tuesday. The Dodgers have also won seven of their last 10, and they get home-field advantage tonight vs. Philly. However, Tony Gonsolin will be getting his first start back from injury, which means he likely wont be very long for the game, and the Dodgers will have to go to their bullpen. The Dodgers bullpen has an ERA of 3.74 across the past week, while the Phillies have been the best in the MLB with an ERA of 0.98. The current payout for the underdogs is +140.

Yankees continue to struggle

The New York Yankees are in last place in the AL East, despite owning a winning record (15-14). They are currently on a three-game skid, and they have only won three of their last 10 games. Needless to say, they dont look as feisty without Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge. Over the past week, they have scored only 3.27 runs per game while Yankee pitchers have an ERA of 6.21. Today they matchup with the Guardians. Domingo German gets the start for the Yankees vs. a Cleveland team behind Cal Quantrill. Both pitchers have an ERA over five, but the Guardians have scored even fewer runs per game (3.00) than the Yankees this week. The Guardians have lost four of their last six, and have lost two in a row. Someone has to win tonight, and the Yankees are at home. Can the Bronx Bombers bounce back? Id guess yes, but its good value for the visiting team to win this one outright.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.