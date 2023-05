Back in the mid-1990s, a friend told his co-workers that his plans for the weekend included watching the NFL draft.

His co-workers, many of them football fans, were curious. Why would he do that? Why would anybody want to watch names being called for a football draft?

And now look at what it has become.

The only question we have: Will any baseball game this year, including the World Series, get a bigger rating than the party/spectacle/Mardi Gras going on in Kansas City right now?