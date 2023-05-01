Beyonce filed a petition disputing the Internal Revenue Service's claim that she owed nearly $2.7 million in back taxes from 2018 and 2019. The 41-year-old music and fashion icon filed the petition last month, and has also requested a trial over the matter in Los Angeles, reports People. A date for the trial is unknown. The IRS originally dealt Beyonce a Notice of Deficiency, which claimed she owed $805,850 from 2018 and $1,442,747 from 2019, in addition to $449,719.40 in combined penalties from the two-year period. Beyonce's legal team is disputing at least $868,766 of that total, arguing that the singer donated that amount to charity in 2018, and therefore it should have been counted as a deduction. The petition also argues that if there's a deficiency in her payments, she "has acted reasonably and in good faith," and should not be required to pay it. The Grammy winner has supported multiple charities over the course of her career, and founded the BeyGOOD Foundation in 2013 to help combat economic disparities, provide opportunities in education and promote entrepreneurialism, according to its website.

Ye is firing back at an ex-business manager, saying the contract he signed with the man is not enforceable partly because he signed without guidance from a lawyer while he was 'stressed' during his divorce. The documents filed by Ye, formerly named Kanye West, and his Yeezy brand claim that at the time he signed a contract with business manager Thomas St. John, Ye was "sleep-deprived, stressed, anxious, and under duress," TMZ reports. Ye said he met St. John in March 2022 when St. John reached out to help him with the backlash that came from several social media rants, reports TMZ.The 45-year-old rapper and fashion designer agreed to put St. John on a $300,000 monthly retainer, which Ye allegedly failed to pay. Although Ye admits to signing the contract, he claims he did so without legal counsel. He also points to the "barebones" clause in the contract, which prevented the agreement from being terminated for the first 18 months. The business relationship only ended up lasting three months, but Ye is asking the judge to tear up the agreed-to contract and have St. John pay him back the $900,000 he's already received.