New Artisan Alliance members welcomed at Wishing Spring Gallery in Bella Vista





BELLA VISTA -- The nonprofit Artisan Alliance welcomed new members April 20 during an open house event at The Clay Studio behind the McNelly Road location of Wishing Spring Gallery in Bella Vista.

Formerly known as The Village Art Club, Artisan Alliance welcomes all types of artists into the organization.

New members on April 20 included Nadine Kranz, who was showing three oil paintings of bicyclists. She said she always starts by asking permission to take a photograph and people seldom turn her down. But when she paints from the photo, she makes sure the cyclist could be anyone, she said.

Dave Floyd has been an Artisan Alliance member for about a year. He creates digital art, using photos, Adobe Photoshop and painting software. He prints his work on canvas or metallic paper. Since his career was in computers, it made sense for his retirement hobby to also include computers, he said. He's also experimenting with using artificial intelligence. He named his business for his wife who is also an artist, "Rosie Loves Art."

Interior painter Julie Hansen found a new passion when she was looking for a way to update an old sink and countertop in her new home. She poured epoxy resin over the stained and cracked counter top and loved the way it looked. Now she is offering small, abstract pieces, some with a figure etched into the piece. She also peels some epoxy and uses it to make jewelry. She is still working as a painter as well.

Some artists come in pairs like Jay and Susan Malmin. She hand blows tiny glass beads for her jewelry.

"The tiny ones can be difficult," she admitted. She calls her business "High Strung Jewelry."

Jay Malmin works with pottery, but his specialty is alternative glazes. He teaches his techniques in The Clay Studio.

Pat Chapman creates blown glass mushrooms, and Dave Darpinian works in metal. Woodworker Joe Watkins sells charcuterie boards.

Steve Horan is a returning member. His art has been shown in a number of galleries, including one on the square in Bentonville. Visitors to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art often shop in downtown Bentonville, he explained, but he returned to a simpler life at Wishing Spring.

"I like the spirit of this place," he said.

Horan said his father was also a professional artist and his advice: have a backup career. His backup was as a commercial artist and a salesman, but he and wife, Janet, have been retired in Bella Vista for 20 years. He was one of the original artists when Wishing Spring opened, he said.

Gallery director Pearl Williamson was pleased with the turnout April 20. The next big event, she said, is the tent event on May 12 and 13. The tents are erected in the grassy field just beyond the parking lot and close to the paved trail that follows the creek. There will be food trucks and music, she said. It is a juried event, which means that participants have to show their work to be accepted. People can call the gallery for more information at 479-273-1798.

Nadine Kranz paints bicyclists in oils to sell at Wishing Spring Gallery. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Lynn Atkins)



Stephen Horan poses with his wife, Janet, on April 20 at Wishing Spring Gallery. Horan was one of the first artists in the gallery but moved much of his work to a gallery on the Bentonville square for several years. He recently returned to the Artisan Alliance. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Lynn Atkins)



Jay and Susan Malmin are both artists and members of the Artisan Alliance. She makes jewelry, and he makes pottery. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Lynn Atkins)





