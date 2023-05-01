NLR shooting victim dies at hospital

North Little Rock police are investigating a homicide that took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Poplar Street, according to a news release Sunday.

An unidentified male victim was discovered after police responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the area, the release said. The man was suffering from "at least one gunshot wound" and was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, according to the release.

Following his death, the release said, detectives were notified, and they initiated a homicide investigation. Police were still processing the scene Sunday and conducting interviews, according to the release.

Additional details will be released as information becomes available, the release said.