North Little Rock police ID victim in Saturday homicide

by Remington Miller | Today at 3:14 p.m.
FILE — A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this 2019 file photo.

The North Little Rock police have identified the man who was fatally shot Saturday evening, a news release said. 

21-year-old Davonn Jordan of North Little Rock was shot just before 10:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of Poplar Street and taken to a local hospital where he later died, the release said. 

His identity was not immediately released pending the notification of the next-of-kin. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Police have asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the department’s tip line by calling (501) 680-8439 or Detective Adam Williams by calling (501) 771-7167.

