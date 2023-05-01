Not here, not now

FAYETTEVILLE -- If the third-ranked Tennessee softball team is going to clinch an SEC championship, it won't be at Bogle Park.

No. 12 Arkansas scored all of its runs on home runs and used a four-run sixth inning to play the role of spoiler with a 6-4 victory over Tennessee on Sunday.

The Lady Volunteers (39-6, 17-3 SEC) needed a three-game sweep at Arkansas (36-14, 12-8) to secure the league crown, but the Razorbacks, winners of the past two conference titles, were determined not to pass the baton at their home park.

"I'm really glad that they can't celebrate on our field," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said. "We know what they're playing for, and we know what we're playing for. And so we knew if we got one [win] that they couldn't. No one wants to see another team win and celebrate on their home turf."

After watching Tennessee tie the game 2-2 in the fifth inning, Arkansas regrouped in time for the top of its lineup coming back around in the sixth.

Raigan Kramer began the inning with a blooper to shallow left-center field. The confusion by three Lady Vols in the vicinity allowed time for Kramer to make her way to second base. Hannah Gammill reached on a walk two batters later, which brought first baseman Cylie Halvorson to the plate.

Halvorson worked a full count, then after fouling two pitches off, the South Dakota State transfer put her bat on a ball thrown at knee-level and powered a three-run home run to deep left-center field.

"I was just trying to get a strike and let my body do the work," Halvorson said. "I have my coaches that believe in me and my teammates that believe in me, so it's really hard to not believe in myself. I was just looking to hit the ball hard, and I happened to hit a home run."

Second baseman Kristina Foreman made it consecutive homers with a solo shot in the next at-bat. The ball landed in nearly the same spot as Halvorson's home run, and the crowd of 3,208 went wild.

"Kristina is my roommate," Halvorson said. "So as soon as I saw her, I was like, '218 is up,' because that's our room number. I was really happy for her."

Foreman, Rylin Hedgecock, Chenise Delce and Tymber Riley all celebrated Senior Day. Helping ensure the four did not see Tennessee steal the league title was a mission for the Razorbacks.

"We knew that if they would've swept us this weekend that they would've won the conference," Halvorson said. "And we didn't want that to happen here on our field ... and it's sure not happening this weekend."

Kacie Hoffmann gave Arkansas an early lead with a two-run homer to left-center field on the first pitch she saw in the second inning.

Foreman worked a full-count walk with two outs in the prior at-bat. With a two-run final score difference, Deifel credited Foreman and Gammill for being on base due to walks whenever home runs were hit.

"Obviously every run is so important, and so when you grind to get a walk, it brings some of the momentum back in the dugout," Deifel said. "So you have to believe that those walks were part of lining up for the run-scoring hit. Every run's obviously important, especially at the end. ... It was a really, really big win for this team."

Freshman left-hander Hannah Camenzind (4-2) started in the circle for Arkansas and dealt four scoreless innings. She faced 18 batters and allowed 3 hits with 1 strikeout to earn the win.

"No moment's too big for her," Deifel said. "She's a competitor and when she's at her best, she's just really crafty. ... She just competed her tail off today and I'm really, really proud of her."

After Camenzind gave up a lead-off single in the fifth inning, Deifel replaced her with Delce, the team's ace. The right-hander gave up a game-tying double by Zaida Puni, which scored Amanda Ahlin and Brylee Mesusan.

One run was charged to each pitcher, as Camenzind was responsible for the pinch-running Mesusan.

After its big sixth inning, Arkansas faced a scare in the seventh.

Delce allowed three consecutive hits, which loaded the bases with no outs for the Lady Vols. After a pair of RBI sacrifice flies, Delce retired Rylie West with runners on the corners to end the game.

"They have a good lead," Deifel said of the Lady Vols, "They're in the driver's seat to win the conference, and they're an incredible team. ... I'm really happy with the way we competed."

Arkansas will have an opportunity today to do what no SEC team has done this season, which is take a series victory over Tennessee.

The rubber match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will be televised by the SEC Network.