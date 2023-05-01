OLD NEWS: Reality of 6 months in prison shakes Billy of Arkansas in Bernie Babcock’s 1922 tale





This is part 12 in a series. To catch up on the plot, follow the links beginning with: arkansasonline.com/213start.





■ ■ ■





Somehow, Old News has arrived at part 12 in our effort to paraphrase "Billy of Arkansas," a love story by Bernie Babcock (1868-1962). The Arkansas Democrat serialized this novel in 1922, using more than twice that many installments, so we're being efficient.

When last we saw the nubile debutante Billy Camelton, sole sprout of the wealthy Alexanders of Little Rock, she had — naively, impetuously — insulted a rather surprised criminal court judge, who ultimately sentenced her to six months in the workhouse on Blackwell's Island in New York City.

Too inexperienced to fear that place, Billy boldly challenged the judge to make it six years since her crimes — inciting to riot and resisting an officer — were so very dangerous to society.

Flash forward a few days.

Judge John Bierce, of the 2nd Division Criminal Court in New York City's night sessions, has just settled down to read the newspaper before dinner when his sister Jane comes in from the street.

"Is Billy here?" she calls from the hall.

Knowing his negative answer will bring on more talk, the young lawyer lowers his paper.

"What in the world can be the matter?" Jane exclaims. "All day yesterday I looked for her. I was sure she would come today. Call Baltimore for me while I get my things off, that's a good boy, and see what has happened to Billy."

John Bierce puts in a call as requested, and 15 minutes later, Jane is exclaiming into the phone at Peg Arlington in Baltimore. Billy left there four days earlier and hasn't written or called.

"Strange," John says, "that an intelligent young woman would get lost between Baltimore and New York. I am at a loss to account for it except that she's from Arkansas."

"John Bierce," Jane answers, seriously, "this is no time for coarse jokes. Something has happened to Billy and no ordinary thing either."

"Perhaps she has decided not to be a spinster and has returned to her lover."

"You are treating me with discourtesy, John," Jane says, "and you are insulting Billy. Besides, you are irrelevant. The matter is serious, first on account of Billy herself and then on our own account." They are to hold a dinner in Billy's honor the next evening. "What shall we do and how shall we do it quick enough?"

"I hear the postman," Judge Bierce replies. "Perhaps he will save us crossing an unnecessary bridge."

Jane hurries to the door. "Nothing from Billy," she says, "but here's a great big envelope for me marked personal and important. And what in the world — it's from the Department of Correction — and the writing looks like — John Bierce — it looks like Billy's."

Jane reads aloud:

"Dearest Jane: Little did I know the celluloid-collared 'Man of God' from Texas was a prophet when he told me I was going to hell. But such has come to pass. Don't faint. This hell is called Department of Correction, workhouse, New York City, and the special precinct I address you from is called 'the pit.' It is surrounded four stories high by iron cages — iron bars. Its floor is cement. And the place is full of imps and demons of all tribes and colors. One sits across from me just now. Her nose is half [gone and when] she tries to grin she looks diabolical. Groans rend the air at times, and curses thicken the atmosphere when the 'pit' officer gets out of hearing.

"I have also caught odors beside which brimstone would smell like a heavenly disinfectant. With this polluted, diseased and criminal human wreckage, I find myself expiating the crime of being a dangerous citizen, according to the judge who runs an uptown machine called a court which grinds out a sort of legal sausage labeled 'Justice.' I would not dare begin the story."

(Dear Reader, let us pause here to enjoy imagining the effect of Billy's words on Jane's brother. He was that night court judge.)

Jane reads how Billy joined striking pickets to gather information for Peg and wound up arrested.

"A ride in a police car, a few hours in jail, then court, and here I stood before the judge, a youngish man wearing a black silk robe and a near-dignified expression. I couldn't find out his name. Later, I will. More than this I expect to pay him a visit. There are things he must learn.

"He asked me some stupid questions and advised me to sell the court my right of free speech. He called it giving a peace bond. When I declined with thanks, he took on a grandfather expression and pleaded with the erring girl to keep out of the clutches of the workhouse, declaring she didn't know what she was getting into.

"And Jane, it was the Lord's truth he was telling. He also said, 'degeneracy is in the atmosphere.' Again, he spoke the gospel truth. Refusing to take his Honor's advice, I was sentenced to six months.

FELLOW INMATES

"Another night in jail — when I was advised by a wreck from the street to hide some money in my hair. Discovering I had a couple of bills, she said her advice was worth one of them and if I didn't see it that way she was 'squealing" on me in the 'scrub' room.

"From jail we were taken to the good ship 'Correction,' and through a barred window I got my first glimpse of Blackwell's Island as we stopped at the penitentiary wharf. Here a heavy wagon was being drawn through the snow by a dozen men striped like zebras, whose hands encased a great rope which served as the wagon's tongue.

"Arriving at the workhouse we were taken to the 'scrub room.' Here our fingerprints were taken, our clothing fumigated and put away and our prison garb donned — gowns of blue and white striped ticking, the cheap kind my Negroes cover their beds with."

(Setting aside the puzzle of why Billy's employees can't afford better ticking, here's a reminder, in case we have forgotten, that her ancestors enslaved hundreds of Black people before the Civil War.)

She goes on, "We were numbered and sent to our cells. Each cell has three cots. My companions were a brass faced streetwalker and a wash woman who had stolen a bottle of milk.

"The first woman had been there a dozen times before; the second was in for the first time. I shall never forget her story. She was without work and had a sick baby. 'I know it was bad for me to steal the milk.' she said, sobbing, for her baby was sick too. 'But I couldn't hear mine moan and cry. It got on my nerves, so I knew I'd kill it if I didn't get it something to eat. Now it's sent to the Society and the others are all gone too — and I'm here for six months,' and again she sobbed. I cried too.

"And Jane, just at that sad moment, the girl with the brass face laughed, laughed like a demon and said with an oath, '—, but don't it pay to be good! I've always been the devil. You've always been good. You've had babies and worked hard and gone without for them and have been honest, and you're here, and I'm here and this other one's here at this hell of a place for six months.' It was awful and I was afraid of her.

"I haven't paper enough to tell even the beginning of what I have seen and heard here. It will be more than Peg ever dreamed of getting. They put me in the sewing room where rows of women stitched great piles of tick dresses, black petticoats and convict's jackets. I stitched until I nearly fainted and my back hurt so I could not sleep in the hard narrow cot.

"Eating is a great trial and only necessity forces me to it. The dining hall has bare wooden tables with folding shelves along the sides to sit on. The china is thick enough to pave a street for elephants to dance on. You will find my mouth twice its size due to stretching it over the edge of my coffee cup."

(Oh, no, not thick china.)

THE BIG HOUSE

Billy continues, "I was going to write you yesterday but was brought from the workhouse to the penitentiary because of the overcrowded condition. Here the cells are solitary." The people around her are "the scum of the earth — the worst collection of humanity I ever imagined outside the Inferno. Weak faced and sick faced, stiff, crippled, diseased, incompetent, nerveless, brainless, shuffling, stupid — everything besides normal humans. Some of them have been 'doing time' 17 years — six months at a time. ...

"Jane, I must get out of here or I too will be a criminal or a hopeless imbecile. Again to the words of the judge, 'degeneracy is in the air. No woman ever goes in and comes out the same.' I shall not, but I want to come out sane, and somebody must help me — and do it now.

GET ME OUT OF HERE

"I do not know your brother. You have represented him as big and brave and generous hearted. At any rate, I come nearer knowing him than any other lawyer in New York. Give him a message for me. Tell him to get me out of here before I turn into a raving anarchist. ...

"I am closing with a prayer that you get this letter as I am being grafted out of my last bill to get it through. And now, dear Jane, in this hell of a place I am holding out my hands to your big strong brother. Don't let him fail me, Jane — please don't. If big strong men are not to help defenseless women out of jail what are they good for? Tell him to hurry, Jane — please, to Billy — in jail."

Will John Bierce rush to Billy's side? (Hint: Nope.) We'll find out why May 8. In the meantime, if you're curious about the factual workhouse and prison on Blackwell's Island, here's a lively history: correctionhistory.org/rooseveltisland/.

Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com















