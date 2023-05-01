100 years ago

May 1, 1923

For the second time in as many nights, thieves visited the automobile owned by R. E. and William A. Wilson, but last night, they obtained nothing. ... R. E. Wilson said he worked at his home until about 11:15 o'clock when he saw a man standing across Prospect Avenue from his house. He said he watched him a short time when an automobile passed, picking him up. About 15 minutes later, the car returned and was parked about a half-block away. Two men alighted and one remained on the corner while his companion walked to the cars, which were parked close together. Mr. Wilson said he opened the screen door after picking up his shotgun ... and alarmed the prowler at the cars. The would-be thief ran toward Prospect Avenue, and as he passed Mr. Wilson's house, Mr. Wilson fired a shot.

50 years ago

May 1, 1973

The Weyerhauser Company Foundation of Tacoma, Wash., has made an $8,000 grant to the Arkansas Foundation of Associated Colleges. Col. Maurice M. Radcliffe, AFAC executive director, said this was a $1,000 increase over the company's 1972 contribution. The check was presented by W. C. Southard of Hot Springs, regional service manager for Weyerhauser.

25 years ago

May 1, 1998

FORREST CITY --In campaign stops across the state Thursday, Attorney General Winston Bryant asked schoolchildren and administrators about ways to prevent school violence. Bryant, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, announced several weeks ago a program to educate students and adults to recognize the warning signs of violence. Forrest City School Superintendent Lee Vent showed Bryant the blackened rubble from the 2,500-seat senior high gymnasium that burned April 14 from arson. No suspects have been identified. "It was devastating to us because not only was it our gym, but it was our cafeteria," Vent told Bryant. Bryant said the arson is an example of increased school violence and sought Vent's suggestions on preventing such actions.

10 years ago

May 1, 2013

A Metropolitan Housing Alliance employee accused of awarding an outside contract to a company he owned was fired Friday, the agency confirmed Tuesday. Marvin Akins, the former coordinator of the capital-fund program and contracts for the agency, was officially fired after being suspended since early March, said agency Executive Director Rodney Forte. Akins was suspended with pay on March 8, during an internal investigation into a contract for $5,200 awarded to Homemenders Inc., a company the secretary of state's website listed as being started by Akins. ... The suspensions happened in March after the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette found through a Freedom of Information Act request that Akins' company had been paid to weed, mow and clear a 20-acre lot off East Sixth Street owned by the housing agency. The lot is the former site of the Hollingsworth Grove apartment complex.