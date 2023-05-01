Pea Ridge author releases book on gratitude

A Northwest Arkansas native has released a new book, according to a news release from DaySpring Cards.

Author Audrey Bailey's new book is titled "Your Gratitude Guide: An Inspirational Journal to Cultivate a Joyful Heart."

According to the release, the inspirational journal aims to help readers intentionally engage in the practice of gratitude. The guide provides an interactive and intentional approach to growing the practice of gratitude in a person's life.

Readers will be inspired to cultivate joy as they reflect, draw, fill in the blanks and shade in the icons, the release said. Readers are invited to doodle their way to a transformed perspective and greater satisfaction through the journal.

Bailey, who lives in Pea Ridge, said she wrote the book for the person who is craving a relationship with Jesus and who wants to feel gratitude but may be in a season of struggle where gratitude is hard to even fathom.

"This book is for the one who may have been distant in their walk with Jesus, but this is a safe place for them to come lay it down at his feet regardless of where they are. The one who struggles with mental health and feels alone in a crowded room. This book is for anyone who wants to know more about the truth behind gratitude and how it's possible to find gratitude even in the storm." Bailey said.

"Your Gratitude Guide: An Inspirational Journal to Cultivate a Joyful Heart" hit shelves April 18. The 6-by-8-inch book has a soft, flexible cover and 192 pages. It is priced at $17.99.