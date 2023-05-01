Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Philippines leader Marcos set to visit U.S.

by AAMER MADHANI and JIM GOMEZ The Associated Press | Today at 4:00 a.m.
President Joe Biden toasts as he speaks during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden is set to host President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines for White House talks today as concerns grow about the Chinese navy's harassment of Philippine vessels in the South China Sea.

Marcos' visit to Washington comes after the U.S. and Philippines last week completed their largest war drills ever and as the two countries' air forces today will hold their first joint fighter jet training in the Philippines since 1990. The Philippines this year agreed to give the U.S. access to four more bases on the islands as the U.S. looks to deter China's increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea.

Meanwhile, China has angered the Philippines by repeatedly harassing its navy and coast guard patrols and chasing away fishermen in waters close to Philippine shores but which Beijing claims as its own.

Before departing for Washington on Sunday, Marcos said he was "determined to forge an ever-stronger relationship with the United States in a wide range of areas that not only address the concerns of our times, but also those that are critical to advancing our core interests."

Today's Oval Office meeting is the latest high-level diplomacy with Pacific leaders by Biden as his administration contends with increased military and economic assertiveness by China and worries about North Korea's nuclear program. Marcos' official visit to Washington is the first by a Philippine president in more than 10 years.

The U.S. president hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a state visit last week in which the two leaders introduced new steps aimed at deterring North Korea from launching an attack on its neighbors. Biden is scheduled to travel to Japan and Australia this month.

The two sides are expected to discuss the security situation and come out with new economic, education, climate and other initiatives as part of Marcos' four-day visit to Washington, a senior administration official told The Associated Press.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the visit, said Biden administration officials are looking to redevelop "habits of alliance-building" with the Philippines as aspects of the historically complicated relationship have "atrophied" over the years.

Increased Chinese harassment of vessels in the South China Sea have added another dimension to the visit. On April 23, journalists from the AP and other outlets were aboard the Philippine coast guard's BRP Malapascua near Second Thomas Shoal when a Chinese coast guard ship blocked the Philippine patrol vessel from steaming into the disputed shoal. The Philippines has filed more than 200 diplomatic protests against China since last year, at least 77 since Marcos took office in June.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Saturday called media reporting on the encounters a "stark reminder" of Chinese "harassment and intimidation of Philippine vessels as they undertake routine patrols within their exclusive economic zone. We call upon Beijing to desist from its provocative and unsafe conduct."

Close U.S.-Philippines relations were not a given when Marcos took office. The son and namesake of the late Philippines strongman had seemed intent on following the path of his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, who pursued closer ties with China.

  photo  Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during a joint press statement with Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, at Malacanang Palace, in Manila, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Manila, Philippines. (Ezra Acayan/Pool Photo via AP)
  
  photo  Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, left, and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. go to shake hands after delivering a joint press statement at Malacanang Palace, in Manila, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Manila, Philippines. (Ezra Acayan/Pool Photo via AP)
  
  photo  President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
  
  photo  In this handout photo provided by the Presidential Communications Office, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomes Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang at Malacañang Palace in Manila, Saturday, April 22, 2023. China's foreign minister said Saturday his country is willing to work with the Philippines to resolve their differences, as tensions rise over Beijing's behavior in the disputed South China Sea and Manila's deeping military cooperation with the U.S. (Presidential Communications Office via AP)
  
  photo  Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. waves beside a U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during a Combined Joint Littoral Live Fire Exercise at the joint military exercise called "Balikatan," Tagalog for shoulder-to-shoulder in a Naval station in Zambales province, northern Philippines on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The long-time treaty allies are holding their largest joint military exercises that are part of a show of American firepower that has alarmed China. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
  

Print Headline: Philippines leader Marcos set to visit U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT