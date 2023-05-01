Rain, higher temps, possibility for storms forecast in Arkansas later in week, weekend

Arkansas could see some “unsettled weather” later this week into the weekend, the National Weather Service said Monday.

Colby Pope, a meteorologist with the weather service in North Little Rock, said that a warm front moving into the state could bring more rain and possibly some storms.

A climate outlook for the next six to 10 days shows “above normal temperatures and above normal rainfall expected,” a tweet from the National Weather Service said Monday morning.

“It’s a little bit too far out to tell much about timing or the possibility of any severe storms, but we do expect to see some rainfall starting around Thursday,” Pope said on Monday.

Pope said that even if it is too early to predict severe weather, people all over the state are forecast to see rain.

“We are in for a soggy weekend,” he said, “Rain is something we are definitely ahead of schedule on, in some cases very far ahead.”

Pope said that Little Rock, near the Clinton National Airport, has already seen 34 inches of rain so far in 2023.

“That is 15.98 inches above normal for year-to-date” Pope said, “That is over a foot more rain than normal.”

He said Fayetteville was about 1.28 inches over normal for the year-to-date and Pine Bluff was 9.05 inches above normal.

“It is clear that this higher than normal rainfall is really impacting the central and southern areas of the state,” the meteorologist said, “And later this week we will continue to add to these totals.”

He also said temperatures would remain warm.

“Despite the rainfall, this will feel like tropical-like system,” the forecaster said.

Little Rock could see highs in the lower 80s through the weekend, he said.

Pope said Arkansans should keep monitoring the forecast as it gets closer to the weekend so they know about any risks of severe weather and more information about the timing of the rain.