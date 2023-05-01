Remember hot times around the raku kiln of the old Arkansas Arts Center?





Adult pottery students in the former Arkansas Arts Center Museum School used to do raku.

Every 10-week session of an introductory handbuilding class ended with this fiery experience, and advanced students in other classes also engaged in it with their teachers.

First, using stoneware clay, students hand-shaped some pottery. After these pots became bone dry, they were bisque-fired in an electric kiln to about 1800 degrees Fahrenheit over a dozen hours or so. That combination of time and heat, called "heatwork," converts the clay to ceramic by driving off water and altering the chemical structure of clay so that water cannot melt it back into mud.

Students hand-painted these pots with glaze: inedible puddings of metallic oxides and more clay, among other ingredients. Then they stacked the pots in the raku kiln, placing a little heatwork-indicating clay triangle called a "cone" in an opening visible from outside.

Next they prepared small metal trash cans, lining them with newspaper or wood chips and clustering them around the kiln. Then they turned on gas burners and ignited the fuel.

Flames roared in the kiln for 45 minutes (or more or less) until heatwork softened the cone so it bent like a crooked finger.

Students hurriedly donned heat-resistant jackets, gloves and helmets, and they grabbed tongs. Shutting off the gas, they hoisted the kiln lid, and -- while trying not to singe themselves or drop their pots on the concrete -- hurried one pot into each of the trash cans. As combustibles ignited and flames licked into life, students snugged lids over the cans, smothering the fire and trapping smoke around the rapidly cooling pottery inside. In the oxygen-poor atmosphere, copper and other metals in the glazes developed interesting colors.

After the raku wares cooled, students cleaned them using Bon Ami and scrubbies.

Although these pots remained porous and unsuitable for food, and also prone to losing their luster over time, the process was popular.

Ceramic instructor Kelly Edwards says raku firing also is on the curriculum of the new Windgate Art School of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, which opened to the public April 22 on the site of the former arts center.

On Feb. 24, 2011, Judy Fletcher (left) and Kay Cook transfer raku pots directly from the 1850-degree kiln into cans containing combustibles, where the limited oxygen will cause copper and other metals in the ceramic glazes to develop interesting colors. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)





