Sanders to name Warden as commissioner of Arkansas Division of Higher Education

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Monday that she will name a University of Arkansas at Fort Smith associate vice chancellor to be the commissioner of the state's Division of Higher Education.

Ken Warden, UAFS's associate vice chancellor for compliance and legislative affairs, was praised in a news release from the governor's office for his "extensive leadership experience in higher education."

Warden has worked at UAFS for the past nine years, according to the release. He was previously dean of the College of Applied Science and Technology for six years, and was associate vice chancellor for workforce development for a single year.

He also served as chief business and community outreach officer at Arkansas Tech University's Ozark campus for about 17 years.

Warden, whose degrees include a doctorate in education workforce development from the University of Arkansas, a master of education in educational leadership from Arkansas Tech University and a bachelor of science in vocational education from the University of Arkansas, has experience in such areas as economic development, strategic planning, community outreach and career pathways, according to the release.

Sanders described Warden as the "clear choice to serve in this role."

In the release, Warden said he looked forward to working with the governor and state Department of Education Secretary Jacob Oliva in "paving a path to prosperity for all Arkansans."



