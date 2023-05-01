Sighting in

It's the season for pollsters.

A majority of the American people say they don't want to see a Trump-Biden rematch. But you knew that. Many Americans are worried about the economy. But you knew that. Congressional job approval is underwater by about 40 points. But you knew that.

Here's a poll that hasn't made much news, but certainly should have:

Fox News surveyed people in late April, and talked to more than 1,000 Americans about their thoughts on guns. Pollsters think that that many in a survey might lead to a margin of error of about 3 percent. Keep that in mind when you read:

Some 87 percent say background checks should be required before somebody buys a firearm. (Editorial comment: Only 87 percent? What are the other 13 percent thinking?)

Enforcing existing gun laws: 81 percent

Raising the age to buy a gun to 21: 81 percent

Requiring mental health checks: 80 percent

Requiring a 30-day waiting period: 77 percent

Here is the one that caught our eye, like a work of art: 80 percent of those polled say they favor allowing police to take guns away from those who are considered a danger to themselves or others.

That's called a "red-flag law," and they've been known to work.

In this gun debate we're having in America circa 2023, instead of talking about pie-in-the-sky amendments to the Constitution or some never-never land where the culture suddenly changes, we should be discussing solutions that might actually be proposed by state legislatures--and pass.

Red-flag laws can be done. Are being done. Have been done. Even in red states. Think Florida and Indiana.

Remember, these numbers come from a Fox News poll--not exactly MSNBC.

A majority of citizens (61 percent) also told the network's pollsters that they'd favor banning assault weapons. Which sounds good to say out loud, but it remains to be seen how you'd take away the millions in circulation now. A red-flag law could be done tomorrow, if the political will is there. And when polls like this come out, that might be enough to help legislators find the political will.

Another interesting tidbit from the poll: Half of voters--51 percent--say they are "extremely" or "very" concerned that they or somebody they love will be a victim of gun violence. Which seems normal, given the news these days. NB: That includes 44 percent of those living in households in which Dad or Mom owns a gun.

There is one reasonable argument against a red-flag law, and it has to do with due process. Even thoughtful conservatives have made this argument. Due process is important. But every red-flag law we've seen addresses that.

You can't have a neighbor's guns taken away because he dumped his leaves in your yard last year. A family or recognized authorities have to go before a judge, and the judge has to sign off, just as he'd sign off on any other warrant.

And in a short time, the person would get his day before the judge to argue his own mental state. And even if his guns were taken away at the beginning of this process, he'd be on the docket yet again for another hearing later. That's due process, and we haven't heard of any higher court that has found a red-flag law in violation of it.

People who study these things say mass shooters--those who shoot four or more people at once--almost always show signs before the massacre. Not every single time, but the majority of times. Red-flag laws were invented just for this.

But what's going to make a lawmaker at the state level see the advantage of this kind of law?

Eighty percent.

When 80 percent of We the People think a law is needed. . . .

That tends to concentrate a politician's mind.