Southern Cal QB top prospect for 2024 draft

The 2024 NFL Draft class could quickly transform losers into winners.

With a full season of college football still to be played, two future franchise quarterbacks are already being penciled into the top of draft boards: Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of Southern California and North Carolina's Drake Maye.

Conventional wisdom is that both would grade out higher than Alabama's Bryce Young, who went No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers last Thursday night in Kansas City, Mo.

Things can change, of course, but barring injuries the top prospects in 2024 should include two QBs, a wider receiver with Hall of Fame bloodlines, a couple of foundational left tackles and several Alabama defensive players.

A way-too-early look at how the 2024 draft could play out:

1. Bucs after trade with Cardinals: CALEB WILLIAMS, QB, USC

The Texans' big move in this draft, trading up to No. 3 to take OLB Will Anderson Jr., gives Arizona two first-round picks -- its own and Houston's. Even with QB C.J. Stroud and Anderson, the Texans have a lot of rebuilding to do and project to be one of the worst teams in the league next season.

The Cardinals have QB Kyler Murray locked up on a longterm deal, but that relationship seems to be fluid. There is no doubt the Bucs need a quarterback, and will likely be bad.

2. Cardinals after trade with Bucs: MARVIN HARRISON JR., WR, OHIO STATE

The last wide receiver to be drafted this high was Calvin Johnson by Detroit in 2007. Harrison is the best receiver prospect since then.

3. Rams after trade with Cardinals: DRAKE MAYE, QB, NORTH CAROLINA

The post-Super Bowl decline continues for the Rams, but the rebuild gets a jolt.

4. Colts: JOE ALT, OT, NOTRE DAME

The Colts will need more protection for this year's first-rounder, QB Anthony Richardson.

5. Cardinals after trade with Rams: JARED VERSE, DE, FLORIDA STATE

Arizona goes defense with its second top-five pick and grabs the best pass rusher in the draft.

6. Commanders: QUINN EWERS, QB, TEXAS

Ewers delivers on his five-star potential and becomes a first round selection.

7. Packers: OLU FASHANU, OT, PENN STATE

The Packers get the other franchise tackle in the class.

8. Patriots: BROCK BOWERS, TE, GEORGIA

Bowers is no Gronk -- he's not nearly as big as the former Pats All-Pro Rob Gronkowski -- but he's a special and versatile offensive option at the tight end position.

9. Titans: MAASON SMITH, DT, LSU

After losing the 2022 season to an early knee injury, Smith breaks out in 2023.

10. Steelers: DALLAS TURNER, OLB, ALABAMA

Steelers get pass rush help for T.J. Watt.

11. Bears: XAVIER WORTHY, WR, TEXAS

Bears still need receivers for QB Justin Fields, and Worthy has all the tools.

12. Falcons: J.J. MCCARTHY, QB, MICHIGAN

McCarthy is an excellent athlete with a strong arm and improving feel for the game.

13. Raiders: KOOL-AID MCKINSTRY, CB, ALABAMA

McKinstry is also a dangerous return man on special teams.

14. Broncos: MICHAEL HALL, DT, OHIO STATE

Hall is a quick and disruptive in the interior.

15. Texans (via Browns): EMEKA EGBUKA, WR, OHIO STATE

QB C.J. Stroud is reunited with yet another talented Buckeyes receiver.

16. Bears (via Panthers): JC LATHAM, OT, ALBAMBA

Another tackle to go with this year's first-rounder, Darnell Wright.

17. Seahawks: LEONARD TAYLOR, DT, MIAMI

High upside for this 300-pound lineman.

18. Giants: ROME ODUNZE, WR, WASHINGTON

Odunze might have been a first-rounder after 2022 but gets there after another strong 2023.

19. Ravens: ANDREW MUKUBA, S, CLEMSON

Ravens get a versatile nickelback, which are all the rage in the NFL.

20. Vikings: KAMARI LASSITER, CB, GEORGIA

It can't be a first-round of the draft without a Georgia defensive player.

21. Dolphins: J.T. TUIMOLOAU, DE, OHIO STATE

Tuimoloau has the potential to be a top-10 pick, but has only shown flashes so far.

22. Chargers: COOPER DEJEAN, DB, IOWA

Chargers go defense and take the tall cornerback and playmaker.

23. Lions: SHEMAR TURNER, DT, TEXAS A&M

Turner is another former blue-chip recruit up front poised for a breakout season.

24. Saints: TROY FRANKLIN, WR, OREGON

Saints take the 6-3 receiver with great body control.

25. Jaguars: JEREMIAH TROTTER, OLB, CLEMSON

Son of a former longtime NFL linebacker joins former Clemson stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne in Jacksonville.

26. Packers: MALACHI MOORE, DB, ALABAMA

Moore is another do-it all Crimson Tide defensive back in the Minkah Fitzpatrick mold.

27. Eagles: TREVEYON HENDERSON, RB, OHIO STATE

After huge freshman season, injuries slowed Henderson as a sophomore but he has an elite power-speed combo.

28. Chiefs: JA'TAVION SANDERS, TE, TEXAS

Trying to find the next Travis Kelce, Chiefs look to Sanders -- a tight end with wide receiver skills.

29. 49ers: COOPER BEEBE, OG, KANSAS STATE

Beebe is a 330-pounder with power and experience.

30. Bills: BRALEN TRICE, DE, WASHINGTON

The Bills take the best defensive player in the Pac-12.

31. Cowboys: RAHEIM SANDERS, RB, ARKANSAS

The 237-pound Razorback is a punishing runner with good speed from Jerry Jones' alma mater.

32. Bengals: KINGSLEY SUAMATAIA, OT, BYU

Nimble big man who could be an effective pulling guard in the long run.

FILE - Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) warms up before the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game against Tulane, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The 2024 NFL draft class could be tank-worthy. With a full season of college football still to be played, two future franchise quarterbacks are already being penciled into the top of draft boards. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde, File)

