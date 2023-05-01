SpaceX succeeds in Falcon Heavy liftoff

ORLANDO, Fla. -- After several days of strong thunderstorms, hail and even a lightning strike at the launch pad, the weather cleared for SpaceX to launch its powerhouse Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center on Sunday evening.

Liftoff of the most powerful active rocket on the market from KSC's Launch Pad 39-A took place at 8:26 p.m., marking the 21st launch of the year from the Space Coast.

Its main payload is the ViaSat-3 Americas broadband communications satellite, the first of three planned for the company headed for geostationary orbit. Also flying are the Astranis MicroGEO satellite and Gravity Space's GS-1 satellite.

It's only the sixth launch ever for the rocket but second so far in 2023. Among active rockets, its power is only bested by NASA's Space Launch System that has only flown once and SpaceX's in-development Starship, which exploded before reaching space during a test launch in April.

It's essentially three Falcon 9 rockets strapped together with 27 Merlin engines that produce 5.1 million pounds of thrust on liftoff. Past launches have brought out thousands of spectators to the Space Coast.

Unlike previous Falcon Heavy launches, though, SpaceX did not bring any of its three first-stage boosters back for a vertical landing. Normally, the two side boosters would attempt returns at nearby Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Landing Zones 1 and 2, resulting in sonic booms for the crowds, while the center booster would aim for a landing downrange on a droneship.

The required orbital insertion destination for the payloads, though, meant SpaceX needed to expend as much fuel as possible. Two of the three boosters had flown previously, with one launching for the eighth time and another for the third. The center stage is the rookie.

The main ViaSat-3 payload is the first of three planned in a new generation of satellites for the Carslbad, Calif.-based Viasat Inc. that together aim to give nearly global coverage. They're designed to deploy 4½ hours after liftoff.

The heart of the satellite has been integrated into a structure built by Boeing Satellite Systems. Called the ViaSat-3 Americas, it will have a coverage area that includes the majority of North America, including the entirety of the continental U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America.

Plans are for it to be operational in June, after which it's projected to be able to deliver up to 1 terabit of data per second in the Ka-band of frequencies, the same range that is planned for Amazon's Project Kuiper when it launches in a few years.

"There are several entrants into this frequency regime," said Viasat executive Dave Ryan. "Some are there, some are not quite there yet, but it's a very big marketplace. We believe it definitely can support multiple people in the market."