Special elections in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley

Stickers await voters Tuesday June 14, 2022 at the Washington County Courthouse in Fayetteville. Early voting is for the republican runoff election. For information about voting see https://www.washingtoncountyar.gov/government/departments-a-e/county-clerk Visit nwaonline.com/220615Daily/ for daily galleries. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

The following is a list of races and issues on the May 9 special election ballots in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's circulation area. Early voting begins Tuesday. Benton County Pea Ridge School Board Zone 1 Ryan Heckman Adam Yager Siloam Springs School Board Zone 3 Aric Berthold Gary Wheat Northwest Arkansas Community College Millage restoration Beaver Lake Fire District Dues Boone County Bergman School Board Position 1 Regina Chism Don Mahler Harrison School Board At-large Kelley McLaughlin Michael Bardwell Johnson County Lamar School Board Zone 3 Amiee Freeman Bryan Warren Logan County Scranton School Board Position 4 Joe Koch Britt Schluterman Josh Terry Madison County Huntsville School Board Zone 2 Steve Brannan Natalie Swofford Scott County Waldron School Board Position 4 James Almon Stanley Cottrell Jr. Sebastian County Greenwood School Board Zone 1 Patricia Black Zone 6 Kelli Griffith-Henning Mansfield School Board Zone 3 Owen Dale Edwards Washington County Fayetteville School Board At-large, Position 2 Heather Clouse Keaton Smith Springdale School Board At-large, Position 2 McCaslin Cook Donald Tippett Lincoln 0.625% sales tax extension Bond payoff Community Building Springdale 1% sales tax extension 2018 bond payoff 2020 bond payoff Streets Parks Fire Department Senior Center Tontitown Fire dues

Print Headline: Special elections

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content