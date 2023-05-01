Tickle your brain with this tiny word game made just for you, Arkansas





Let's play a game of Obfuscation. Your job is to remember a common word that fits all these definitions. My job is to make you doubt your answer.

If this seems to be a more difficult puzzle than the norm, blame the readers who complained that the past two weeks' puzzles were too easy for them.

Today's word has 6 letters.

? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️ To dart or shoot forth; to issue forth with speed and force.

◼️ To be resilient, elastic; to move by elastic force.

◼️ To grow, as a plant.

◼️ To come into being; to arise.

◼️ To leap or jump suddenly.

◼️ To pay for.

◼️ To disclose suddenly.

◼️ To release or cause to be released from confinement or custody.

◼️ A season of growth or development.

April 24's word was "went." I'll print today's answer May 8, but feel free to email if you'd like to know now.

Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



