Tickle your brain with this tiny word game made just for you, Arkansas

Let's play a game of Obfuscation. Your job is to remember a common word that fits all these definitions. My job is to make you doubt your answer.
If this seems to be a more difficult puzzle than the norm, blame the readers who complained that the past two weeks' puzzles were too easy for them.
Today's word has 6 letters.
? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?
The word means ...
◼️ To dart or shoot forth; to issue forth with speed and force.
◼️ To be resilient, elastic; to move by elastic force.
◼️ To grow, as a plant.
◼️ To come into being; to arise.
◼️ To leap or jump suddenly.
◼️ To pay for.
◼️ To disclose suddenly.
◼️ To release or cause to be released from confinement or custody.
◼️ A season of growth or development.
April 24's word was "went." I'll print today's answer May 8, but feel free to email if you'd like to know now.
Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com