OPINION

Tickle your brain with this tiny word game made just for you, Arkansas

by Celia Storey | Today at 2:30 a.m.
Democrat-Gazette photo illustration/Celia Storey


Let's play a game of Obfuscation. Your job is to remember a common word that fits all these definitions. My job is to make you doubt your answer.

If this seems to be a more difficult puzzle than the norm, blame the readers who complained that the past two weeks' puzzles were too easy for them.

Today's word has 6 letters.

? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

 ◼️ To dart or shoot forth; to issue forth with speed and force.

 ◼️ To be resilient, elastic; to move by elastic force.

 ◼️ To grow, as a plant.

 ◼️ To come into being; to arise.

 ◼️ To leap or jump suddenly.

 ◼️ To pay for.

 ◼️ To disclose suddenly.

 ◼️ To release or cause to be released from confinement or custody.

 ◼️ A season of growth or development.

April 24's word was "went." I'll print today's answer May 8, but feel free to email if you'd like to know now.

Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com


