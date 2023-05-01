Travs, Drillers finally light up scoreboard

Over the first five games this week of the Arkansas Travelers' series versus Tulsa, the teams combined to score 22 runs, including a Saturday night contest that featured one Travs run in the eighth inning to win it.

Then came Sunday.

With double-digit mph winds blowing out to left field, the series finale between the Travelers and Drillers turned into a slugfest, with Tulsa eking out an 11-10 win in 10 innings.

But unlike the three one-run games that preceded it at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Sunday's affair was anything but straightforward. On top of 19 combined hits, Tulsa and Arkansas each surrendered eight walks, hit multiple batters and the lead changed hands twice in the span of an inning.

Carson Taylor and Diego Cartaya had RBI doubles in the second and fifth innings, respectively, to help Tulsa jump out to a 4-0 lead. Travs starter Prelander Berroa allowed just 2 runs on 1 hit but failed to make it through 4 innings after walking 6 Drillers and needing 88 pitches to do so.

Arkansas got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Tulsa second baseman Bryson Brigman booted the would-be third out, allowing Tanner Kirwer to reach and Matt Scheffler to score.

But the big blow came in the sixth. Spencer Packard led off the inning with a homer to right-center, and after the Drillers got two outs on a ground-ball double play, the Travs rallied. Matt Scheffler's double started things, followed by two walks, a hit batter and another walk.

In total, 10 men came to the plate as the Travs scored four and took a 5-4 lead.

That lead, however, lasted just five batters. Dayeison Arias allowed the first three Drillers to reach base in the top of the seventh before a Brigman single, a Jonny DeLuca double and a sacrifice fly put Tulsa back up 8-5.

Another hit batter in the seventh gave the Travs one run back, and Robbie Tenerowicz's two-run blast to left-center tied the game with one out in the bottom of the eighth.

But DeLuca launched a two-run homer on the second pitch of the 10th inning and Tulsa would never give up the lead.

Trailing 11-8 with three outs remaining, Patrick Frick started the bottom of the 10th with an infield single and Riley Unroe followed with a single that just sneaked under the glove of Imanol Vargas to score Connor Hoover

Packard's sacrifice fly then scored Frick, but Unroe was caught stealing second base for the second out, trying to get in scoring position as the potential tying run.

Tenerowicz then, at 5:12 p.m., struck out swinging, ending the rare 3:37 game in the pitch-clock era and snapping the Travs' four-game winning streak.