Updated Stanley Cup Odds: New Favorites to Hoist Cup with Bruins Eliminated

With most of the first-round NHL playoff matchups concluded, its time to look at the updated odds for which team will win the Stanley Cup and how the odds changed from when the playoffs first started.

Despite jumping out to a 3-1 lead, the Bruins dropped four consecutive games to the Panthers and were eliminated in Round 1. Boston was the prohibitive favorite to win the Cup entering the playoffs at +300, the Avalanche were the next closest team with odds of +625 and they were also eliminated in the first round. The fact that the two teams considered to be odds-on favorites to hoist the Stanley Cup are now out of contention speaks volumes as to how exciting these NHL playoffs have been thus far. The Lightning, Jets, Wild, Kings and Islanders join the Bruins and Avalanche as teams ousted in Round 1. The Rangers and Devils play a deciding Game 7 of their series Monday night.

The second round starts on Tuesday and features some exciting matchups. The new favorites to win the Cup are the Maple Leafs, who will face off against a Panthers team that just eliminated the previous favorite. The Oilers and Golden Knights sit behind Toronto as the next two teams with the shortest odds but Las Vegas and Edmonton will go head-to-head in the second round. Fresh off their seven-game series victory over Colorado, the Kraken now take on the Stars.

Updated Stanley Cup Odds Before Second Round

Toronto Maple Leafs +360

Edmonton Oilers +380

Vegas Golden Knights +570

Dallas Stars +600

Carolina Hurricanes +720

Seattle Kraken +950

Florida Panthers +950

New Jersey Devils +1250

New York Rangers +1300

*Once the Devils and Rangers series is determined, these odds may change.

